With a five-year contract in the drawer, Flamengo offers R$ 50 million for Andreas and awaits United | Flamengo

Five-year contract in the drawer, proposal of R$ 50 million (8 million euros) on United’s table and patience, but with a limit. In this way, Flamengo begins negotiations to have Andreas Pereira permanently until the end of 2026.

The red-black strategy was anticipated so as not to be held hostage by the market in the mid-year window. Flamengo plans to intensify talks with the English as soon as possible so that the soap opera has an end well before June, when the loan ends.

If the Manchester club does not make the 20 million foreseen in the purchase clause more flexible, the board wants to have time to attack other targets without compromising the squad with the current season. Flamengo’s priority, however, is Andreas, and Andreas’s is Flamengo.

The club counts on the will already expressed by the player to advance in the negotiation with the English. As with Gabigol, Pedro and Thiago Maia – players who were on loan and were bought -, Flamengo has already provided for in the contract the terms of renewal in the event of a purchase, and understands that simple adjustments will be necessary for signing for another five years in case of “yes” of the English. TNT Sports first published the desire to buy information.

Flamengo understands that a solution still in this European winter window is also interesting for United both in terms of financial fair play and planning for the summer window, when Cristiano Ronaldo’s club plans investments. The proposal of less than half of the 20 million euros foreseen in the contract gives room for negotiation.

Hired in the middle of the year, Andreas Pereira made 25 appearances for Flamengo, with five goals scored and one assist. The midfielder, in turn, was marked by the decisive error in the final of the Libertadores da América Cup, against Palmeiras, in Uruguay.

