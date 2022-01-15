With assistant, Bahia is ready to debut; see possible team



Source: Rafael Machaddo / EC Bahia

Bahia will make its official debut in the 2022 season this Saturday (15), against Bahia de Feira, for Baianão. With the so-called “transition team”, Tricolor ended its preparation with a training session this Friday (14th).

With the absence of Portuguese Bruno Lopes, who is in isolation due to Covid-19, assistant Vinícius Rovaris will be responsible for commanding Bahia on the edge of the lawn.

Embezzlement and doubts in the starting lineup

Away due to Covid, defender Felipe Torres, left-back Luiz Henrique and midfielder Luizão are absent. They had been training among the holders during the preparation for Baiano.

Joined the B squad earlier this week, Oscar Ruiz also expected to debut as a starter, despite not having participated in the preparatory friendlies. Jefferson Douglas is yet another absence in the transition team.

In the defense, Guilherme should occupy the title. On the left side, striker Thiago Rosa, hired from Guarani-SC, played improvised in the sector in two friendlies in which Luiz Henrique was absent due to injury.

In midfield, the coaching staff has the option of choosing midfielder Miqueias to fill the marking sector or midfielder João Vitor, with more arrival at the front.

On the right-back, Douglas Borel missed an important part of the preparation due to a flu that took him away from activities for a few days. Meanwhile, midfielder Luiz Felipe acted improvised in the sector.

Bahia should go to the field with: Dennis Junior; Luiz Felipe (Borel), Guilherme, Ligger and Thiago Rosa; Lucas Araújo, João Vitor (Miqueias) and Ramon; Thayllon, Gregory and Marcelo Ryan.

The match is scheduled to take place at 4 pm this Saturday (15), in Feira de Santana.



Vinícius Rovaris, transition assistant, will command the team at Arena Cajueiro