With growing rejection, Bolsonaro is on the verge of a nervous breakdown

posted on 01/15/2022 06:00



President in Macapá: “I should have won in the first round, if they were clean elections” – (credit: Alan Santos/PR)

With his popularity falling and behind former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in the polls, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) resumed traveling around the country this election year and returned to attacking the electronic voting system. In Amapá, the chief executive said again, without providing evidence, that the 2018 election was rigged. In a campaign-style speech, he emphasized that he is well received in the “four corners of Brazil” and claimed that there was no corruption in the government.

Bolsonaro recalled the stab he was victimized in Juiz de Fora (MG), during the campaign to Planalto, in 2018, and stressed that the attack was committed by a “member of the PSol”. He also highlighted that, when he took office, Brazil was “on the verge of socialism and steeped in corruption.”

“A country that seems to have no north. God wanted that, surviving a stab wound by a PSol member, it could also, with a small party, without marketers and without television, win the elections. And that was to have won in the first round.” , if they were clean elections”, he accused, during an event in Macapá.

This week, Bolsonaro once again attacked ministers Luís Roberto Barroso, president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), and Alexandre de Moraes, who will take charge of the Court in this year’s election. “Who the two of you think they are?”, he fired, on Wednesday. “Both, we know, are Lula’s supporters. They want Lula president.” The magistrates are also part of the Federal Supreme Court, where the chief executive is the subject of five inquiries, four of them reported by Moraes. At the TSE, he is investigated for fake news against electronic voting machines.

In July last year, Bolsonaro promoted a live in which he promised to present evidence that the 2018 elections were rigged. However, during the event, he commented that “there was no way to prove it”. In October, the president highlighted the presence of the Armed Forces during the investigation and said that “there will be no smut in the elections”.

At yesterday’s event, Bolsonaro waved to the police, a strategic category for his reelection plans, and highlighted that the illegality exclusion, if approved by Congress, will be able to stop the actions of the Landless Movement (MST). “I see now, my military police officers present here, the MST threatening to carry out dozens of invasions this year. If one day I have in the National Congress an exclusion of illegality, you can be sure… Take the opportunity to invade now, because, in the future, will not invade,” he said. In practice, the measure is a kind of legal safeguard for police officers who may kill on the job. The issue was already debated and rejected in the Chamber of Deputies in 2019.

“What is the exclusionary of illegality? It is the military that, after fulfilling his mission, goes home to rest, making sure that he will not have a visit from a justice official to prosecute him. Either we have a law, or we don’t have. We are changing many things in Brazil, slowly, but we are changing. We have a goal to reach, we have a way to go”, he added.

disapproval

Bolsonaro’s outbursts come on the heels of his slump in popularity. Opinion polls show growing rejection of the government. A survey by Ipespe, released yesterday, showed that 64% of respondents refute the president. It also showed that ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva maintains the leadership of the voting intentions: 44%, against 24% of the current head of the Executive.

Another survey, by Modalmais/AP Exata, also from yesterday, showed that rejection of the government is still high: 54.1% of the population assess the management as bad/very bad; 22% consider the government regular, and only 23.9% classify it as good/excellent.

Still at the event in Macapá, Bolsonaro said he regretted the more than 620,000 Brazilians who died as a result of covid-19, but stressed that “we have to live”. “I, in particular, had everything to stay at home, at Palácio da Alvorada, with all the perks you can imagine, and stay away from you, while you faced the pandemic”, he said. “I was among you. I felt each one’s problem. I didn’t get scared, I didn’t cower in the face of the attacks of the mass media. We regret the 600 thousand deaths, but we have to live, we have to survive and win.”