With Lucas Piton on the side, Sylvinho outlines Corinthians lineup to start 2022 | Corinthians

In training held this Friday afternoon, at CT Joaquim Grava, coach Sylvinho started outlining the Corinthians lineup to start the 2022 season.

Although he didn’t count on all the players, Sylvinho has already shown some ideas that he should implement throughout the year. One of them is the maintenance of the 4-1-4-1 scheme, chosen for the teams that faced each other in a collective in a reduced field.

Another indication given by the coach is that Lucas Piton can win more chances. Fábio Santos’ reserve for most of 2021, the youngster started his activity in the starting lineup.

1 of 3 Coach Sylvinho guides Corinthians players during training — Photo: Bruno Cassucci Coach Sylvinho guides Corinthians players during training — Photo: Bruno Cassucci

Without being able to count on Jô, who is recovered from Covid-19, but has not yet trained on the field with the other athletes, Sylvinho chose Mantuan to be the reference in the attack.

Other casualties were William and Renato Augusto, who reappeared two days after the other athletes for having been infected by the coronavirus. The pair stayed in another field, performing physical and technical exercises.

2 of 3 Willian and Renato Augusto, smiling, at Corinthians training — Photo: Bruno Cassucci Willian and Renato Augusto, smiling, at Corinthians training — Photo: Bruno Cassucci

Thus, the starting team that started the collective was: Cássio, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Gabriel, Paulinho and Giuliano; Gabriel Pereira, Roger Guedes and Mantuan.

The reserves trained with Matheus Donelli, João Pedro, Raul Gustavo, Bruno Melo and Fábio Santos; Xavier, Cantillo and Du Queiroz; Mosquito, Luan and Adson.

In the second part of the activity, Fábio Santos entered the place of Lucas Piton, Gabriel gave up the vacancy for Cantillo, and Mosquito replaced Gabriel Pereira.

The activity ended 2-2, with goals from Du Queiroz, Róger Guedes and two from Gabriel Pereira (one for each team).

The midfielder Roni was not on the field due to workload control, as well as the defender and side Danilo Avelar, who is integrated into the group, although he is not in the plans for the season.

Timão returns to training this Saturday. On Sunday, the team will play a training game against Inter de Limeira.

The alvinegra debut in the Paulista Championship will be on the 25th, against Ferroviária, at Neo Química Arena.