With new outbreak of covid, states reopen beds in a hurry

The explosive growth of cases of covid-19 in Brazil in recent days has led managers across the country to rush to reopen infirmary beds and ICU (intensive care unit) to deal with patients who seek help in health units.

THE UOL researched and saw that states and municipalities mobilized and announced expansion of the hospital network, with at least about 2,000 more beds. The rise comes after they were pressured by records of patient care and hospitalizations with flu symptoms – in addition to covid-19, many places face an Influenza epidemic.

State with the highest hospital occupancy according to data from Fiocruz (Fundação Oswaldo Cruz), Pernambuco once again faced a waiting list for an ICU bed. In less than 20 days, the state added 480 exclusive beds for SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) cases, 213 of which were in the ICU.

Even with more beds, Friday’s bulletin pointed to 85% occupancy of the ICU vacancies and 76% of the ward. In the private network, 64% of ICU beds are also already occupied.

Still in the Northeast, where more than 80% of the population depends on public health services, other states have also mobilized and expanded beds.

On the 10th, the government of Ceará announced the opening of 452 public infirmary and ICU beds to care for patients with flu-like syndrome — and which are already in operation.

In Alagoas, the state announced the installation of 169 beds to treat patients. In Bahia, where the occupancy of ICU beds reached 64% on Friday, Salvador City Hall promises 110 more beds to treat patients in the third most populous city in the country.

highest in the country

In Amazonas, which twice experienced a collapse in the hospital network during the pandemic, Governor Wilson Lima (PSC) announced that the state and the Getúlio Vargas University Hospital will provide 74 more beds (54 clinical and 20 ICU) for patients with SARS.

“We did not expect, for example, that a respiratory syndrome would come, a variant of influenza that is very resistant to vaccines. We also had this new variant omicron, which has a very high transmissibility. Governor Wilson Lima asked us to outline strategies to prepare for a possible increase in hospitalizations,” said secretary Anoar Samad.

The state has been experiencing an explosive rise in cases in recent days, with a large increase in demand for patients at health facilities in Manaus.

Authorities visited Hospital Getúlio Vargas, in Manaus, which gained more places Image: Diego Peres/Government of Amazonas

In Pará, the government increased, since Tuesday (11), the number of beds in four hospitals in Belém, Castanhal, Barcarena and Abaetetuba. In Rondônia, 10 more ICU beds for patients were opened last week.

Still in the North, Tocantins opened 10 ICU beds in Gurupi, after the city reached 100% occupancy. “If you need to increase ICU beds and clinics, we are prepared and always attentive,” said the Secretary of Health, Afonso Piva.

In São Paulo, the network is also being expanded by cities. In the capital, the City of São Paulo announced the expansion from 443 to 1,110 exclusive beds for patients with covid-19 in the network.

In the state, the government reported that the state recorded a 58% increase in admissions to ICU beds and a 99% increase in wards in the last two weeks.

Entrance of UBS República, in the central region of São Paulo Image: João de Mari/UOL

In Rio, the city government promised to open about 30 beds daily for the treatment of patients with covid-19 at the Ronaldo Gazolla Municipal Hospital, a reference for the treatment of the disease. The state faces an alarming rise in cases of covid-19, which in just 7 days hit the entire month of December.

In Espírito Santo, which already faces a record number of cases of covid-19 in the pandemic, the secretary of Health, Nésio Fernandes, announced in a statement on the 10th that the state will expand by approximately 300 beds “to withstand the pressure on the hospital network. “.

In Minas, the Júlia Kubitschek and Eduardo de Menezes hospitals expanded their vacancies and gained more infirmary beds.

In Goiânia, after the occupancy of municipal beds reached 94%, the city hall announced the opening of 30 more ICU beds to treat patients with covid-19.