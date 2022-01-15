With Piton in charge and improvisation in attack, Sylvinho assembles Corinthians’ first team for 2022

Timão has few changes in the base team, but reinforcements can still arrive before the start of the most important competitions

Corinthians will face, in 2022, the dispute of the Copa Libertadores da América, the Copa do Brasil, the Campeonato Brasileiro and the Campeonato Paulista. With the state championship being the first appointment on Timão’s calendar, coach Sylvinho has already outlined the first starting lineup in training at CT Joaquim Grava.

It is important to note that not all players in the squad were available, and possible reinforcements may also arrive in the coming weeks to reinforce the squad. According to information on the website Globoesporte.com, the tactical scheme should remain the 4-1-4-1, also heavily used in 2021.

With regard to the assembled team, Lucas Piton’s title draws attention, who was Fábio Santos’ reserve for most of last season. The midfielder Paulinho also trained in the starting lineup, which he formed with the following lineup: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Lucas Piton; Gabriel, Paulinho and Giuliano; Gabriel Pereira, Róger Guedes and Mantuan.

Without Jô or another professional striker (a position that Corinthians follows with an eye on the market), Mantuan was tested in attack. The reserve team, with the side Bruno Melo acting in the defense, trained with: Matheus Donelli; João Pedro, Raul Gustavo, Bruno Melo and Fábio Santos; Xavier, Cantillo and Du Queiroz; Mosquito, Luan and Adson.