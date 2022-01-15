Without Corinthians and Grêmio, Copa São Paulo has four matches in the round of 16; see | junior soccer cup

Corinthians, the tournament’s biggest champion, with ten titles, and Grêmio were on the way, falling to Resende and Novorizontino, respectively, while Fluminense and Santos, two of Brazil’s main youth categories, will cross paths in the tournament’s sequence.
This Friday’s classifieds will return to the field on Sunday. See the matches below:
- Bahia vs Mirassol
- Fluminense x saints
- Novorizontino vs América-MG
- Botafogo x Resende
+ CLICK HERE to see the complete Copa SP table
The dispute of the third phase continues on Saturday, with the eight games below:
- Desportivo Brasil vs Iape-MA (3 pm, in Porto Feliz)
- Retro x Cruzeiro (7pm, in Itapira, with sportv)
- São Paulo x São Caetano (21:45, in São Caetano do Sul, with sportv)
- Audax-SP x Vasco (17:15, in Osasco, with sportv)
- Internacional x Portuguesa (3pm, in Santana do Parnaíba, with sportv)
- Atlético-GO x Palmeiras (11am, in Diadema, with sportv)
- Flamengo x Oeste (7:30 pm, in Barueri, with sportv)
- Canaã-BA vs Juventus (11am, in São Paulo)
From the second phase, the system is a single-game elimination system – it goes like this until the grand final. In case of a tie in normal time, the decision of the vacancy goes to penalties.
São Paulo Junior Football Cup Champion Cup — Photo: Anderson Rodrigues/Paulistão
+ Watch the goals of the third phase of Copinha:
Here are the results of Friday’s games:
- Votuporanguense 0 x 1 Bahia
- Mirassol 2 x 0 Sport
- Ponte Preta 0 x 3 Fluminense
- Railway 0 (4) x (5) 0 Santos
- Novorizontino 2 x 1 Gremio
- Falcon 1 (4) x (5) 1 America-MG
- Taubaté 1 (3) x (4) 1 Botafogo
- Corinthians 1 x 2 Resende
Copinha started with 128 teams divided into 32 groups of four each – the best two per group advanced.
The final, held on the anniversary of the city of São Paulo, on January 25, will not be held at Pacaembu, the traditional venue for the decision, which is undergoing renovations.
The Paulista Football Federation (FPF) has not yet confirmed the location of the final.