Without Corinthians and Grêmio, Copa São Paulo has four matches in the round of 16; see | junior soccer cup

Corinthians, the tournament’s biggest champion, with ten titles, and Grêmio were on the way, falling to Resende and Novorizontino, respectively, while Fluminense and Santos, two of Brazil’s main youth categories, will cross paths in the tournament’s sequence.

This Friday’s classifieds will return to the field on Sunday. See the matches below:

Bahia vs Mirassol

Fluminense x saints

Novorizontino vs América-MG

Botafogo x Resende

+ CLICK HERE to see the complete Copa SP table

The dispute of the third phase continues on Saturday, with the eight games below:

Desportivo Brasil vs Iape-MA (3 pm, in Porto Feliz)

Retro x Cruzeiro (7pm, in Itapira, with sportv)

São Paulo x São Caetano (21:45, in São Caetano do Sul, with sportv)

Audax-SP x Vasco (17:15, in Osasco, with sportv)

Internacional x Portuguesa (3pm, in Santana do Parnaíba, with sportv)

Atlético-GO x Palmeiras (11am, in Diadema, with sportv)

Flamengo x Oeste (7:30 pm, in Barueri, with sportv)

Canaã-BA vs Juventus (11am, in São Paulo)

From the second phase, the system is a single-game elimination system – it goes like this until the grand final. In case of a tie in normal time, the decision of the vacancy goes to penalties.

1 of 1 Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior Champion Cup — Photo: Anderson Rodrigues/Paulistão São Paulo Junior Football Cup Champion Cup — Photo: Anderson Rodrigues/Paulistão

+ Watch the goals of the third phase of Copinha:

Here are the results of Friday’s games:

Votuporanguense 0 x 1 Bahia

Mirassol 2 x 0 Sport

Ponte Preta 0 x 3 Fluminense

Railway 0 (4) x (5) 0 Santos

Novorizontino 2 x 1 Gremio

Falcon 1 (4) x (5) 1 America-MG

Taubaté 1 (3) x (4) 1 Botafogo

Corinthians 1 x 2 Resende

Copinha started with 128 teams divided into 32 groups of four each – the best two per group advanced.

The final, held on the anniversary of the city of São Paulo, on January 25, will not be held at Pacaembu, the traditional venue for the decision, which is undergoing renovations.