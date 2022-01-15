Worn out, Paulo Guedes becomes a ‘zombie minister’ in the Bolsonaro government

Without the power of political articulation, Paulo Guedes is increasingly discredited (photo: EVARISTO S/AFP)

Brasilia – In the process of frying for months, the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, is already considered a “zombie minister” even by parliamentarians allied to the government in Congress. His non-continuity in the event of an eventual victory for President Jair Bolsonaro in the elections is already taken for granted. The doubt, now, until when the economist can stand “being humiliated” by Bolsonaro. Last Thursday, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) made official Guedes’ discredit by giving the Civil House, commanded by the main figure of the Center, the final word on the execution of the federal budget. Ciro Nogueira is an icon of what Bolsonaro swore to fight: he was appointed by the president to the Civil House to be able to maintain the support of the Center. Meanwhile, his old Posto Ipiranga is in a tremendous “rain no wet”.

For federal deputy Fausto Pinato (PP-SP), Guedes should not even have accepted to be part of the Bolsonaro government. “He entered and was humiliated by the government, which knows that he has no creativity that could be electorally beneficial for President Jair Bolsonaro, such as getting cheaper credit, with cheap interest, grace period for small and medium-sized entrepreneurs,” he pointed out. .

“In tax reform, there was no creativity, no articulation, even more in the execution of the Budget, which is President Bolsonaro’s silver bullet, where he has to base himself in the states and improve in research”, continues Pinato. “Guedes, in fact, is there for something else, to endure humiliation and to defend someone’s interest. I think, given the facts, maybe bankers”, evaluated the parliamentarian.

For him, it makes sense, however, to keep Guedes “dragging” until the end of the government, since the

Centro, led by Ciro Nogueira, will try to help the president improve in polls, which he considers a difficult task, but not impossible for the political group that has taken over the government. “The president just needs to keep quiet, stop getting into controversy and try to bring together the largest number of disaggregated people he disaggregated to join forces against the left,” he told Correio Braziliense/Estado de Minas.

Other parliamentarians heard by the report take the same line: they believe that the idea of ​​passing the last word on the Budget to Nogueira is a way of “taking back control”, even if that means removing powers from the minister who won Bolsonaro’s support from the financial market. Congressmen and political analysts believe that, incidentally, is the only reason why Guedes is not sent away, since part of Faria Lima still has sympathy for the economist.

“Why hasn’t Guedes been fired yet? Because he has a pre-market discourse. This discourse is based on fiscal control, on the execution of privatizations, on a radicalization of a new labor reform and on the minimal state. This discourse is based on the minimal state. These four elements meet market demand”, says Adriano Oliveira, a political scientist at the Federal University of Pernambuco, who believes that a dismissal now could create political instability in the government.

J Andr Csar, political scientist at Hold Assessoria, says that there is no one who can “take on this bomb” now, which is why Guedes remains in office. “Posto Ipiranga has become a little key chain. […] He is alone and has become a decorative figure. It’s making its presence felt, there’s no other name that’s going to take on this bomb now. ‘If you don’t have it, go yourself’. Not even Bolsonaro expects something from Guedes”, he adds.