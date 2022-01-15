Young man from SC says he was confined to a hotel to participate in BBB 22

Renan Pedro Lucas, 26, a resident of Pinhalzinho, says he went through five stages of the selection process and was confined last week in Rio de Janeiro.

The 22nd edition of Big Brother Brasil debuts next Monday (17), but the list of the 20 participants of the program began to be released this Friday (14). Meanwhile, a resident of Santa Catarina revealed that he was once confined to enter the house, but tested positive for Covid-19 and ended up being left out of the cast.

Renan Pedro Lucas, 26, who has lived for two years in Pinhalzinho, in the western region of the state, says that this was the seventh time he enrolled in the program and the first time he made the most progress in the selection process.

The pharmacist, born in Paraná, says that the first contact with the program’s production started in July of last year and lasted until November. There were five selection stages, with a one-month interval, with online interviews and dynamics.

“I planned all year, since July. Lucky for me, I paid off my debts. I felt that it was going to work out, because I was going from phase to phase, everything was very good”, says Renan, who resigned from the pharmacy where he had worked for seven months in the municipality of Pinhalzinho.

The last contact with the program’s production before traveling to Rio de Janeiro took place on Tuesday (January 4) when the team called him confirming his participation in the final stage of selection, the confinement, now free of any device. of communication.

“I went to Rio de Janeiro to do the last stage, I was confined to the hotel [sexta-feira 7], but on the second day [sábado 8] they took the test and it was positive”, he recalls. At that moment, the BBB 22 team signaled the possibility of disqualifying the youth so as not to put other participants at risk.

“On Friday, I was feeling a pain in my body, but I thought it was anxiety, imagine it’s my biggest dream. From Friday to Saturday I got a lot worse, then I took the test and it was positive”, completes the young man who would be part of the Pipoca group.

He was released by the production of BBB 22 and decided to travel to his parents’ house in Tangará da Serra (MT). “They [a produção] I was asked what I wanted to do: stay at the hotel or stay with my family. I was afraid of the disease and so I decided to go home. So I signed the withdrawal form”, details the young man, who is doing well. “All I thought about was seeing my family.”

New chance

This week Renan learned that three participants of the Camarote group were diagnosed with coronavirus, but that still, their participation was confirmed in the reality show. The young man says he got in touch with the program and, by email, the production of BBB 22 confirmed that the man from Paraná was disqualified.

“I confess that I felt very bad, as I have been preparing to enter the program since July. I organized myself financially, resigned from my job, invested in clothes and photos, not to mention the psychological, right?!”, he said.

According to him, it was not only money and fame that motivated him to try to enter the house, but also the possibility of changing his life and that of his family. For the future, he hopes to return to the training profession in the state of Santa Catarina and sign up for the next edition of Big Brother Brazil.

“I organized my financial life to really get into the house. I’m a pharmacist, so I intend to continue practicing my profession in Santa Catarina”, concluded the young man with more than 36 thousand followers on Instagram.