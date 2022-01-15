Youth evaluate offers from Atlético-MG and Bragantino for striker Sorriso | football

Juventude hopes to define the situation of striker Sorisso in the coming days. The gaucho club has ongoing conversations with Atlético-MG and Red Bull Bragantino for the 20-year-old striker and is still evaluating the best proposal for the player. The preference of the alviverde board would be for a negotiation with Galo, but the mining club denies having made a proposal.

In conversations with Atlético-MG, Juventude discussed the possibility of receiving payment of a certain amount for the sale of Sorriso, in addition to players from the base categories of Galo on loan.

Officially, Atlético-MG denies the negotiations and says that Sorriso should go to Bragantino. The São Paulo club also sent a proposal for the player, which is under analysis. However, she would be considered less attractive by the alviverde board.

1 of 1 Forward Sorriso in a match in the Brazilian Championship — Photo: Fernando Alves/EC Juventude Forward Sorriso in a match in the Brazilian Championship — Photo: Fernando Alves/EC Juventude

The good relationship with the board of Atlético-MG also weighs in the negotiations. It is worth remembering that in the 2021 Brasileirão, Juventude had three players from Galo on loan: defender Vitor Mendes and midfielders Guilherme Castilho and Bruninho, who will continue at the Alfredo Jaconi Stadium for the new season.

In return for Sorriso going to Atlético-MG, Juventude could receive some jewels from the base category of Galo on loan. Among the names listed are forwards Guilherme Santos and Felipe Felício and midfielder Acosta.

Of the three players speculated, two defended Atlético-MG in the Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior. Striker Guilherme Santos participated in three matches, with one goal and one assist. The Paraguayan Acosta played in four games, being sent off in the elimination match for Mirassol.