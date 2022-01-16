👉😷😱🔎🤔🙄🚨🚔🚑🤧 “Brazilian Escobar” used Covid-19 inputs to launder drug money

Sérgio Roberto de Carvalho, a criminal known as “Pablo Escobar Brasileiro”, is currently on the run and is wanted in five countries. Among his crimes is the illegal purchase of medical material used in the pandemic to launder money from drug trafficking.

In June 2020, a critical moment of the pandemic, in Brazil, a 400-ton plane that came from China arrived in Florianópolis with 10 million protective masks, tests for Covid-19 and thermometers.

The inputs were purchased by a company and used to fight the pandemic in several states. The problem is that they came from illegally. A Federal Police investigation points out that the cargo was purchased by the Brazilian criminal with money from international drug trafficking.

A document shows that agents discovered that a large criminal organization used the pandemic to launder multimillion-dollar money. Carvalho purchased the products in China with funds from the drug trade, imported them for sale in Brazil through shell companies.

His messages with his sister revealed the importation of hospital products. Lucimara de Carvalho was arrested in a PF operation and is currently under house arrest. The companies involved in the deal are investigated.