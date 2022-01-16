1 million consumers already produce their own solar energy in Brazil, totaling 8.6 GW of power, according to Absolar

Solar panel. Source: reproduction

Despite the high number, only 1.1% of energy consumers in the country make use of solar generation, according to Absolar.

According to a survey carried out by Absolar (Brazilian Photovoltaic Solar Energy Association), Brazil has exceeded 1 million consumer units with their own energy generation that use the solar source. In total, the installations add up to 8.6 gigawatts (GW) of power, which is equivalent to approximately two thirds of the power of the Itaipu hydroelectric plant.

A considerable portion of this own generation of solar energy is concentrated in homes, totaling 76.6% of total consumers who make use of the technology, according to Absolar.

Followed by residences are the segments of commerce and services (13.4%), rural producers (7.6%), industries (2.1%), public authorities (0.3%) and other sectors, such as public services (0.03%) and public lighting (0.01%). Solar energy has shown an accelerated increase in Brazil over the last few years, influenced both by the installation of small plants and by large projects aimed at the free energy market.

According to Absolar’s assessment, the law that establishes a regulatory framework for the distributed generation sector, sanctioned by the Government in early 2022, is a fact that should further encourage business across the country. Until the present day, the Association predicts that its own generation of solar energy has already been responsible for attracting more than R$ 44.0 billion in investments in Brazil, in addition to generating a total of more than 260 thousand jobs accumulated since 2012.

What to Expect in 2022

For the year 2022, Absolar’s expectation is that solar energy will practically double in installed capacity compared to 2021, which would occur driven by the new legal framework and the search for alternatives by the consumer, with the objective of minimizing costs with the electricity bill.

The forecast is that more than 11.9 GW of power will be added from small to large enterprises in 2022, compared to the 13 GW that already exist today. According to estimates by Absolar, of the R$50.8 billion expected to be invested during this year, distributed generation will correspond to an amount close to R$40.6 billion. Although the sector is expanding, Absolar points out that Brazil is still behind in terms of the adoption of solar energy.

“Of the more than 89 million electricity consumers in the country, only 1.1% already use the sun to produce clean, renewable and competitive energy”, states Absolar in a statement.