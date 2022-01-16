10% correction does not alleviate the burden of inflation on pensions

posted on 01/16/2022 06:00



(credit: ED ALVES/CB/DA Press)

Retirement and pensions paid by the National Institute of Social Security (INSS) will receive a correction of 10.06% in January. Specialists explain that this increase will not be enough to give relief to retirees, as it does not supply the drop in purchasing power caused by high inflation, and does little to alleviate the share of those who are in debt.

The adjustment is the replacement of the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), which is the inflation of the poorest families, who earn from one to five minimum wages. This adjustment is also applied to other benefits paid by the INSS, such as sick pay and pensions. The new amounts will be passed on to the 36 million beneficiaries of the institute as of January 25th. As a result, the retirement ceiling will rise from R$6,443.57 to R$7,087.22.

Of the 36 million citizens served by the INSS, 23.4 million receive a minimum wage. Pursuant to Provisional Measure No. 1,091/2021, published on December 31, 2021, the minimum wage became R$1,212 as of this month.

Economist José Luiz Pagnussat, advisor to CORECON/DF, clarified that the readjustment of pensions above a minimum wage will restore purchasing power, eroded by inflation in 2021, which exceeded double digits. The INPC was 10.06%. However, he notes that the adjustment only resets the average purchasing power of early 2020.

“For some families, who use more public transport and have higher expenditures on housing and household items, the replacement of the losses determined by inflation will not be fully compensated, as the increase in transport costs was 19.3% and housing costs was above 13%”, explained the economist. According to Pagnussat, the ideal is to have readjustments above inflation, which incorporate the economy’s productivity gains in the year. “For example, an adjustment for inflation plus GDP growth”, he analyzed.

indebted

In Pagnussat’s assessment, family indebtedness is another issue that should be analyzed with caution. According to him, it is a big problem that needs the support of public policies to be faced. “Everyone remembers the Proer (Program to Stimulate the Restructuring and Strengthening of the National Financial System) that helped the banks in the crisis of the 1990s. We need a Federal Government program, Proer style, to help indebted families, with interest and lengthening of payment terms, in addition to a grace period for the beginning of payments”, he suggested.

The payroll loan margin, referring to the maximum commitment limit on loans with discounts on the beneficiaries’ payroll, was lower at the beginning of the year — it went from 40% to 35%. Until December 2021, INSS retirees and pensioners could commit the limit of up to 40% of their net income to payroll-deductible credit, 35% of which in the conventional loan and another 5% through the payroll-deductible credit card.

As of January, the limit increased to up to 30% on personal loans and 5% for expenses and withdrawals with a payroll-deductible credit card. In addition to the change in the commitment margin, since January 1, 2022, the maximum term for debt settlement has increased from 84 to 72 months (six years).

The payroll loan is a type of loan in which the installment is deducted directly from the social security benefit. In addition to INSS retirees and pensioners, workers with a formal contract and civil servants can use this type of credit. In these last two cases, the installments are deducted from the salaries.

With the guarantee of payment linked to the salary, the payroll loan is a cheaper modality than other credit options on the market. According to the Central Bank, retirees and pensioners are the ones who most resort to this type of loan.

INSS data reveal that the number of payroll loan applications between retirees and pensioners rose from 32.5 million in 2019 to 40.5 million in 2021, due to the increase in the financial commitment margin to 40%. This is the case of retired Lídia Campos da Silva, 81, who saw inflation erode purchasing power. “I never pressed myself for it (high prices), it never made any difference to me, because, thank God, I have a good retirement. But now I’m already thinking about how I’m going to keep my purchasing power”, explains Silva.

The pensioner recalled: “After my husband died, I didn’t need anything, I didn’t get hurt and I paid everything right. Now, I’ll tell you, it’s complicated. With inflation, everything is more expensive”, she said. “I wish the government would say ‘let’s stretch this percentage a little more,'” he claimed.

lag

The lawyer specialized in Social Security Law Hanna Gomes observed that, “the higher the inflation, the more the State must provide for the basic needs of the citizen”. For social security lawyer Rogério Fontele, pensions are not being corrected as they should. “A correction of 10% is reasonable. However, in previous years there was no readjustment according to real inflation. Therefore, the loss of retirees is much greater than the expected increase”, he said.

Despite hoping that the adjustment will make some difference in the pocket, retired Kleber Carvalho said he finds it difficult for it to be something very impactful. “Unfortunately, it won’t change much. Fuel has gone up more than 50%, so the 10% doesn’t cover these increases, and we can’t keep the same lifestyle,” he lamented.

According to the retiree, other essential expenses also suffered increases that should not be offset by the INSS correction. “The health plan rose well over 10%, and I can’t keep the plan we had, because the value is too high. This is the reality of many of my friends, who now appeal to public health,” he concluded.

Rosa Rodrigues, 88 years old, retired and mother of two adult daughters, explained that her parents always said “if you earn x, you have to learn to live with x, so I learned to always save, even when you earn little, because when you earn more you will only save more”, said the pensioner. “That’s why I won’t have difficulties with this increase, but I won’t be able to have the benefits I had before, because of inflation”.

For Rosa, financial independence is essential, and if something happens, she prefers to rely on her family: “If something happens, they (the daughters) will certainly be the first to help. But I can live well even with the little , so I don’t intend to get into debt with loans to have more money”, he declared.