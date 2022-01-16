19 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Friday (14)

This Friday (14), to end the week on the right foot, the Canaltech gathers another handful of temporarily free apps found on the Play Store. Download tools, icon packs and mobile games without spending anything.
19 apps were found on temporary offer in the Android store. Today, there is promotion of multimedia apps, popular role-playing games, and cool icon packs to redecorate the main screen.
Everything on this list is at zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.
apps
Games
Empire Warriors: Offline Games (R$2.49) – RPG
CARTOON CRAFT (R$ 9.49) – RPG
Hills Legend: Action-horror ($0.99) – Action
Zombie Age 2 Premium: Shooter ($0.99) – Action
Hills Legend: Horror (HD) ($0.99) – Horror
FASTAR VIP – Shooting Star Rhythm Game (R$3.39) – Casual
Infinity Dungeon 2! (R$ 2.99) – RPG
Infinity Dungeon! (R$ 2.99) – RPG
Grow a zombie VIP – Merge Zombies ($9.99) – RPG
DungeonCorp. PLATINUM A Collector’s Game ($8.99) – RPG
- [VIP] Missile Dude RPG tap-shot ($6.99) – Strategy
Princess Coin! (R$ 2.99) – RPG
Everybody’s RPG (R$4.59) – RPG
icon packs
