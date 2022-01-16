19 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Friday (14)

This Friday (14), to end the week on the right foot, the Canaltech gathers another handful of temporarily free apps found on the Play Store. Download tools, icon packs and mobile games without spending anything.

19 apps were found on temporary offer in the Android store. Today, there is promotion of multimedia apps, popular role-playing games, and cool icon packs to redecorate the main screen.

Everything on this list is at zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.

apps

Games

Empire Warriors: Offline Games (R$2.49) – RPG

CARTOON CRAFT (R$ 9.49) – RPG

Hills Legend: Action-horror ($0.99) – Action

Zombie Age 2 Premium: Shooter ($0.99) – Action

Hills Legend: Horror (HD) ($0.99) – Horror

FASTAR VIP – Shooting Star Rhythm Game (R$3.39) – Casual

Infinity Dungeon 2! (R$ 2.99) – RPG

Infinity Dungeon! (R$ 2.99) – RPG

Grow a zombie VIP – Merge Zombies ($9.99) – RPG

DungeonCorp. PLATINUM A Collector’s Game ($8.99) – RPG

[VIP] Missile Dude RPG tap-shot ($6.99) – Strategy

Princess Coin! (R$ 2.99) – RPG

Everybody’s RPG (R$4.59) – RPG

icon packs