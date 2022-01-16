19 apps and games temporarily free for Android this Friday (14)

This Friday (14), to end the week on the right foot, the Canaltech gathers another handful of temporarily free apps found on the Play Store. Download tools, icon packs and mobile games without spending anything.

19 apps were found on temporary offer in the Android store. Today, there is promotion of multimedia apps, popular role-playing games, and cool icon packs to redecorate the main screen.

Everything on this list is at zero value for a limited time, so it’s good to take advantage of it soon. If you press the “Install” button, the app becomes yours forever and can be downloaded as many times as you like on devices linked to the same Google account. In parentheses, you can see the original price of the application.

apps

Games

  • Empire Warriors: Offline Games (R$2.49) – RPG

  • CARTOON CRAFT (R$ 9.49) – RPG

  • Hills Legend: Action-horror ($0.99) – Action

  • Zombie Age 2 Premium: Shooter ($0.99) – Action

  • Hills Legend: Horror (HD) ($0.99) – Horror

  • FASTAR VIP – Shooting Star Rhythm Game (R$3.39) – Casual

  • Infinity Dungeon 2! (R$ 2.99) – RPG

  • Infinity Dungeon! (R$ 2.99) – RPG

  • Grow a zombie VIP – Merge Zombies ($9.99) – RPG

  • DungeonCorp. PLATINUM A Collector’s Game ($8.99) – RPG

  • [VIP] Missile Dude RPG tap-shot ($6.99) – Strategy

  • Princess Coin! (R$ 2.99) – RPG

  • Everybody’s RPG (R$4.59) – RPG

icon packs

