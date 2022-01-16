3 reasons for Ibovespa’s biggest weekly rise in 10 months

After months of losses and negative news, the ended the week with an appreciation of 4.1%, its best performance in ten months.

It was once again a cool move on Wall Street, but this time for the better, as New York indices fell in the period amid lower-than-expected indicators in the economy and banks.

On Friday, the 14th, the banking sector and Petrobras shares were the main support for the Ibovespa, which rose 1.33%, to 106,927.79 points. This is the highest level in almost a month since December 17.

For the week, the index accumulated a gain of 4.1%, its best performance since the period ended March 5 of last year. Of the 93 shares or units that make up the Ibovespa, 75 rose during the week.

See below 3 reasons for the biggest weekly rise of the Ibovespa in ten months:

1. Stock rotation

The performance of the Ibovespa in the last trading sessions against the American stock exchanges can be explained by a movement of stock rotation: investors reduced positions in growth companies, such as technology, to allocate to value companies, such as banks and exporters, said Filipe Villegas. , strategist at Genial Investimentos, told Reuters.

The movement takes place in the face of increasing expectations for high interest rates in the United States, which affects more companies that depend more on capital to grow. As the Ibovespa has a relevant participation of banks and companies related to commodities, the local index ends up being more benefited, he explained.

In the financial sector, the highlights of the week were:

2. Shopping malls: positive news

One of the highlights of the Ibovespa recovery was the rise in developer and shopping mall shares, amid positive news such as heated sales and above Multiplan’s expectations in the fourth quarter. Developers also began to disclose their operational previews for the last three months of the year.

brMalls shares advanced on Friday with the news of the refusal of the merger offer presented by Aliansce Sonae (ALSO3), in the face of an understanding that the competitor can improve the proposal to shareholders.

The increases in the week were above 10% for three mall companies:

Iguatemi (IGTI11): +18.25%

brMalls (BRML3): +15.38%

Multiplan (MULT3): +10.98%

At the other end, the rare absence of negative political news, such as government leaders attacking the control of public spending, also helped in the positive performance among investors, according to the Genial analyst.

Retail sales in Brazil rose 0.6% in November compared to the previous month, the IBGE said on Friday. Analysts had expected a decline of 0.2%. The service sector was also better than expected.

Still, a warning is in order, according to Villegas: he pointed out that these “data seem to be delayed”, given that, since November, the rate has risen once again (from 7.75% to 9.25% per year), which should affect both sectors, and there has been the propagation of the Ômicron variant, also with potential impact on economic activity.

3. Russia vs. Tensions. West and oil boom

Oil futures hit a two-and-a-half month high at the close of the week at $85 a barrel for both Brent and WTI, amid escalating tensions between the Russia and the greatest powers of the West.

The threat of invasion of Ukraine by Vladimir Putin’s government has led investors to worry and to take positions on possible disruptions in the global supply of the commodity and natural gas.

In Brazil, companies in the sector were among the biggest increases of the week:

PetroRio (PRIO3): +15.54%

Petrobras (PETR3): +12.10%

Petrobras (PETR4): +11.60%

(With Reuters)