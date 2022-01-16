4 questions to understand the scandal that threatens British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

3 hours ago

For the British government led by Boris Johnson, this has been a week of apologizing.

First, it was on Wednesday (12/1), in front of Parliament. There, the British prime minister apologized to his Westminster colleagues for having attended a party held in May 2020, in full confinement due to the covid-19 pandemic.

So, this Friday (14/1), a spokesman for 10 Downing Street, the prime minister’s official residence, sent a letter to Buckingham Palace, the residence of Queen Elizabeth II, in which he apologized for the celebration of two parties the night before the funeral of Prince Philip of Edinburgh, husband of the monarch, in April 2021.

“The prime minister’s office deeply regrets that this came at a time of national mourning,” the statement read.

These meetings were also held at a time when the country was in lockdown due to the covid-19 pandemic and there were restrictions on social gatherings.

The scandal of the parties that took place while most British citizens were unable to gather or be with their families in the most difficult moments of the pandemic has caused “anger and sadness” in the country.

Leaders of opposition parties such as Labor and the Liberal Democrats have called for Johnson to step down. And even several lawmakers from the Conservative Party itself called for the Prime Minister’s departure.

Here are the highlights of this scandal, which many believe could have serious consequences for Boris Johnson’s political future.

1. What happened in Downing Street?

A starting point for the scandal could be set in mid-2021, when The Sun newspaper revealed a photo and video of then British Health Secretary Matt Hancock kissing Gina Coladangelo, a government adviser.

The image was dated from May of that year, when serious restrictions and social distancing were in place, established by Hancock himself to protect the population during the pandemic.

The publication of these images forced the resignation of the minister and opened a door that has not yet been closed: the leak of images showing Downing Street officials at meetings and parties when the government itself prohibited gatherings of more than two people.

Although they appeared in a different order, different celebrations have already come to the attention of the public.

One of the meetings took place in May 2020, and footage shows the prime minister in the garden of the official residence drinking wine with other officials.

Meetings that took place in December 2020, during the Christmas celebrations, were also publicized, in which several employees are seen sharing food and drinks with each other.

At that time, the United Kingdom was in a critical situation, with more than 400 deaths a day.

In an image from that Christmas season, the prime minister can be seen solving a quiz or riddle typical of British New Year’s celebrations with others in the same room and sitting at the same table, on December 15, 2020, depending on the date. of the picture.

Among the meetings are the farewell of officials who were retiring from the government – or the already famous Christmas party of December 18, 2020.

After the first information was released, Johnson initially denied that these meetings had taken place and later said that he had not participated in them.

He later apologized in Parliament, admitting to having been present.

Information was also released that a drinking encounter the night before Prince Philip’s funeral ceremony on April 9, 2021.

One of the images that marked that moment – and which resurfaced with the disclosure of the festivities of members of the government – is that of Queen Elizabeth II alone during her husband’s funeral ceremony to comply with the rules imposed by the government itself to control the pandemic.

2. What has been the reaction in the UK?

The reaction was “anger and sadness”, as analysts and political leaders in the country summarized.

Opposition leader Keir Starmer has strongly advocated that Johnson resign in the face of a flurry of details about social gatherings in Downing Street.

“All of this shows the very serious way in which Boris Johnson has demoted the post of prime minister,” Starmer said this week.

He added: “The party is over, Prime Minister. The only question left is whether it will be the British who expel you or your own party, or whether you, as the last decent thing to do, will resign.”

Indeed, many Britons expressed their rejection of what happened. Especially those who lost family members to the virus and couldn’t say goodbye to them.

“Two weeks before Boris Johnson attended one of these parties, I said goodbye to my parents for the last time. And I had to do it from afar,” wrote journalist Chris Bishop in a column published in the Eastern Daily Press.

“What bothers me most about all of this is that while almost everyone makes sacrifices on a daily basis, those close to the highest echelons of government acted as if the guidelines didn’t apply to them,” he said.

Citizens also showed their displeasure in different areas.

“It’s disgusting. They tell us we can’t do this or that and we can’t take our kids and then they can have social gatherings with whoever they want, whenever they want. I really don’t think that’s fair,” said Sakeena, 35, a mother. of five children, to the BBC in an interview.

Several polls also indicate that if an election were held now, the Labor Party (opposition) would have a lead of more than 10 points.

3. What did Boris Johnson say – and what awaits him?

When the first reports of meetings in Downing Street became known, Johnson denied having participated.

However, the revelations made in recent weeks have led him to alter his speech.

It was then that, in Parliament, he admitted that he had been to one of these meetings, although he said that he always thought they were working meetings.

“I want to apologize. I am aware of the extraordinary sacrifices millions of people have made in the last 18 months. I am aware of the anger they feel towards me and my government when they think that the rules were not followed in Downing Street,” he said during the parliamentary session.

He added, about the party that was held in the garden of his residence: “From today’s point of view, I think I should have asked everyone to go back inside. I should have realized that, although technically the official recommendations were being followed, millions of people wouldn’t see it that way.”

According to some analysts, what he got with these excuses was just a little breath until the next chapter of this story appears: the investigation Sue Gray works on.

Gray is a permanent secretary in the government’s office, but above all, she is the person chosen to carry out the investigation that was determined to ascertain the details of the parties and establish whether they in any way broke the law.

That report will be released in a few weeks.

BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said: “Some of Johnson’s allies suggest that Sue Gray’s report could end up becoming a burden (for Johnson) after her public explanations last Wednesday.”

“While it doesn’t mean his immediate departure, the truth is that it puts on the table something that was previously unthinkable: that Boris Johnson’s period in power could soon end.”

4. What is the 1922 Committee and why is it crucial now?

One of the possibilities that have gained strength in recent weeks is the early departure of Boris Johnson from the government.

This can happen in several ways, but mainly in two: if he resigns from office himself – something that for the moment seems unlikely – or if members of his own party withdraw him.

This is where the 1922 Committee comes in, which was actually created in 1923 and basically consists of a group of Conservative MPs who meet weekly to review the strategies and actions that the party is taking.

The committee’s support is essential to keep the prime minister and his cabinet members in power, in circumstances where the Conservative Party is in government, as it currently is.

The committee has a no-confidence vote tool that works as follows: if a Conservative MP disagrees with the party’s leadership, he can send a letter to the leader of the 1922 Committee.

If letters arrive from 15% of Conservative MPs in the House of Commons expressing disagreement with the party leadership, it would be possible to summon a vote of confidence in the current leader, which could end with his resignation.

So far, the prime minister has struggled to stay in office – and the next few days tend to be decisive.