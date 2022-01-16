4 simple ways to strengthen lung health







Learn how to perform breathing exercises Photo: Shutterstock / Saúde em Dia

Do breathing exercises daily is an excellent way to promote health and well-being. After all, in addition to fighting stress and anxiety, some more specific techniques also have the ability to improve the physical conditioning of the diaphragm region and, consequently, strengthen lung capacity.

And let’s face it, in this current moment of the Covid-19 pandemic, where the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus quickly spreads through society, causing a significant increase in cases of the disease, it is better to take all possible care. In addition, a recent flu wave, caused by the Influenza virus H3N2, also contributes to the growth of patients with respiratory problems.

The current scenario is one of alert and reinforces the importance of taking all doses of the vaccine, avoiding any kind of agglomeration, wearing a mask and keeping hygiene up to date. These are the main security measures to follow. However, other attitudes, such as enhancing the body’s immunity and strengthening the respiratory system, also deserve attention.

To answer the last question, physical therapist Cadu Ramos has separated some simple exercises, which you can perform at home, without the need for any equipment. They will help you improve diaphragm fitness and lung capacity. Check out:

1 — Movement of the arms

“Inhale the air opening and raising the arms to the side and exhale closing them towards the sides of the legs. Now inhale the air raising the arms forward and exhale descending towards the front of the legs”, explains Cadu.

Recommendation: three sets of three repetitions. Seniors can do it sitting down and younger people standing.

2 — Trunk tilt

“Sitting, in an upright position of 90 degrees, place your hands crossed on your chest, inhale and exhale, descending the body towards the thighs. .

Recommendation: three sets of five repetitions.

3 — To repeat during the day

“Bring in air very hard until your lungs are completely full and release, until you are completely empty. Do the same, but now in two stages: draw in air very hard in two times and release in two times. Then, take a deep breath and hold your breath for eight seconds, then release”, recommends Cadu.

Recommendation: It can be done by adults, children and the elderly. Do it three times a day — morning, noon and night.

4 — Functional games for children

— Filling bladders;

— Playing blowing out candles;

— Go back to old games like tag, hide and seek or playing ball.