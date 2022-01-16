5 credit cards with quick and easy approval

who needs one credit card most of the time you don’t want to wait several days to receive a response. Although it is important to use the product with great awareness to avoid debt, consumers do not like to waste time when it comes to finances.

Some companies are more committed than others to approving requests more quickly. Below, we list five credit cards with quick and easy approval.

Will Bank

The digital bank has the fastest release on the market today. Almost immediately after requesting the card through the app, the customer receives a response and can start shopping. The product has no annual fee and is available even for those with a low score.

digit

Digi is another fintech that does not require complications to release credit. After approval, the physical card takes up to 20 days to arrive, but the digital version is released immediately. Two great advantages of this product are the annual fee exemption and the initial limits of up to R$ 3,500.

Santander SX

Among the country’s large banks, Santander is the one with the easiest release card. In addition to all the advantages of a product from a traditional bank, it is possible to obtain an annual fee exemption by spending only R$ 100 per month on purchases.

Méliuz

The discount coupon platform offers a credit card in partnership with Banco Pan. The answer comes out shortly after the request, and you can start taking advantage of all the product’s advantages. Among them is a great cashback program.

Nubank

The most darling of Brazilians could not be left out of the list. The Nubank card has fast approval, in addition to advantages such as annuity exemption, discounts for payment in advance of the invoice and automatic limit increase.