8-year-old boy is the first child vaccinated against covid-19 in DF

posted on 01/16/2022 09:15 / updated on 01/16/2022 10:36



(credit: Barbara Cabral/CB/DA Press)

The boy Carlos Adalberto Pereira da Silva, 8 years old, was the first child to be vaccinated against covid-19 in the Federal District. The vaccination took place around 7:45 am this Sunday (16/1) at the basic health unit (UBS) 5 in Taguatinga. Charles has cerebral palsy and was first in line.

“Thank God my son is vaccinated and protected”, celebrated his mother Cleci Pereira da Silva. The two arrived at the health post around 2 am to guarantee the dose. “We look forward to it very much,” the woman said.

In the ceremony that inaugurated the vaccination for the age group from 5 to 11 years, the acting governor Paco Britto (Avante) highlighted the importance of the moment for the population of the DF. “Hope is the word for being able to see the happiness of children getting vaccinated. It was a very long-awaited moment for all of us”, he said.

The lieutenant governor even made an appeal for people not to spend hours in line. “There is no need to arrive so early, stand in the hot sun and wait. More vaccines will come and we will not leave any child unvaccinated,” he said.

Pediatric vaccination against covid-19 started this Sunday (1/16) in DF. Initially, the immunization will be for children aged 11 years and for children aged 5 to 11 years with comorbidities or permanent disability. In all, the DF received 16,300 doses of the pediatric Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for the immunization of children. Of these doses, 10,000 were distributed to the 11 basic health units that will do the immunization this Sunday.

The Secretary of Health, General Manoel Pafiadache, said that the date for the arrival of more doses, foreseen by the Ministry of Health, is January 20. “The Department of Health follows the distribution of the Ministry. As new doses arrive, we are always adapting seriously. Today we hope to meet the needs of these families who have waited so long for this.”

In the DF, it will not be necessary to schedule the vaccination. Just show up at the post with an identity document and/or vaccination book. It is not necessary to bring the child’s CPF.

Vaccination is available at 11 fixed points:

UBS 20 – Planaltina

UBS 2 – Sobradinho 2

UBS 1 – Santa Maria

UBS 1 – Paranoá

UBS 2 – Brazil

UBS 17 – Ceilândia

UBS 5 – Taguatinga

UBS 12 – Fern

UBS 1 – Cruise

UBS 1 – North Lake

UBS 1 – Guará