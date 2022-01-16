‘A place in the sun’: Barbara returns baby she adopts with Christian

Alinne Moraes as Barbara in a scene from “Um Lugar ao Sol” (Photo: Reproduction)

In the last chapters of the novel “A Place in the Sun”, Bárbara (Alinne Moraes) will return the child she will adopt along with Christian/Renato (Cauã Reymond).

The couple will get back together after a long period of crisis in the relationship and will enter the adoption queue. After a few months, they will welcome baby Ludmila into their home and begin the long process of finding permanent custody.

But the couple will soon clash again over Barbara’s jealousy and Christian’s secrets. On one occasion, she will drive out with her daughter to try to catch her husband cheating and end up leaving the child locked alone in the vehicle. The police will then be called. Thus, Ludmila will end up being taken back to the shelter.

Christian will be desperate and will stop at nothing to regain custody, but on the day of the hearing, Barbará will appear before the judge and say that he has rethought the adoption:

– Actually, I came here to say that I’ve changed my mind and I don’t intend to go ahead with this adoption. That’s what you heard. I want to return this child.

The process will be canceled and Ludmila will continue at the shelter.

See the summary of the week of “A Place in the Sun”: