A Place in the Sun: Santiago discovers Christian’s dirty secret: “What now?”

Santiago (José de Abreu) ​​will discover everything about the farce of Christian / Renato (Cauã Reymond) and will revolt with his son-in-law. The owner of Redentor will discover that the executive has dealt a financial blow to the supermarket chain and will demand explanations, in A Place in the Sun. “And now, Renato?”, says the businessman.

In the scenes scheduled to air this Saturday (15), Santiago will look at the Redentor spreadsheets and notice an irregularity: a double payment made to Labor, Ruth’s (Pathy Dejesus) company. Túlio’s lover (Daniel Dantas) demanded this money from her lover, as she ended up being expelled from the company after her affair with the crook was discovered.

“So, Renato? I’m waiting for an explanation. How do you give your endorsement and sign a payment with an amount that doubled for Labor?”, asks Bárbara’s father (Alinne Moraes).

“Approving the accounting reports is your responsibility. I want a meeting now with you and Túlio at Redentor”, will demand the character of José de Abreu.