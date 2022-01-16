According to the Spanish website, Diego Costa gave a hammer to the future and communicates his decision to Corinthians

According to the Spanish press, the star who played for Atlético Mineiro has decided where he will play and will inform Timão

Apparently the soap opera Diego Costa and Corinthians will come to an end, the player is terminating his contract with Atlético Mineiro. With that, he arouses interest in several teams besides Timão, and he has already chosen where he will continue his career. According to the portal É Gool, Diego’s intention is really to play with the Timão shirt.

In the publication of the portal, it clearly says that the athlete’s intention is to stay in Brazil despite all the polls from other teams in Europe and that he has full intention of working in the Parque São Jorge team: “Timão received all the signs that Diego Costa made clear to his staff and manager his final decision to play for Corinthians in the 2022 season.”

In addition, the Spanish site specializing in transfers in the ball market, Fichajes, has also made it certain that the player will really be coached by Sylvinho this season. According to the Spanish press, the athlete and Corinthians already had an agreement in place so that he could play with the Club’s shirt.

Timão is looking for a high-level number 9, in addition to Diego Costa, names such as Cavani and recently Arthur Cabral, ex-Palmeiras who is drawing attention in Europe, were quoted in the team. For Atlético Mineiro, Diego played only 19 times and scored 5 goals, in addition to having won Copa do Brasil and Campeonato Mineiro.