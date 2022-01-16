Actor is buried in intimate ceremony

Actor and comedian Bog Saget, found dead in a hotel room last Saturday (8), was laid to rest yesterday in an intimate ceremony.

The ceremony was attended by his “Big Three” castmates, as well as friends and family of the actor, including John Stamos, Candace Cameron Bure, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier, Lori Loughlin, Jimmy KimmelKathy Griffin and Dave Chappelle.

John Mayer, a close friend of the actor, was photographed holding the coffin.

John Stamos used his twitter yesterday morning to talk about his friend’s final farewell.

“Today will be the hardest day of my life. God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, the courage to change the things I can, and the wisdom to know the difference,” he wrote on Twitter.

Bob Saget was found dead in a hotel room in Orlando, United States, last Saturday (8). He was 65 years old. Born in 1956, in Philadelphia, the actor became internationally known for playing Danny Tanner in the series “Three’s All”.

However, unlike the shy and demure character, Bob was known for being a sassy and audacious person.