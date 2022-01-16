Adalia Rose, youtuber with ‘Benjamin Button syndrome’ who had millions of followers, dies at 15

According to a post published on her Facebook profile, where she had 12 million followers, she passed away on Wednesday (12). The teenager was also very popular on Youtube, where her videos, in which she showed her routine, makeup tutorials and fashion comments, had millions of views and nearly 3 million followers.

“January 12, 2022 at 7pm Adalia Rose Williams has been released from this world. She went in silently and left in silence, but her life was far from it. She touched MILLIONS of people and left the biggest mark on everyone who knew her. She is no longer in pain and is now dancing to all the songs she loves. I really wish this wasn’t our reality, but unfortunately it is. We want to thank everyone who loved and supported her. Thank you to all the doctors and nurses who worked for YEARS to keep her healthy. The family would now like to mourn this great loss in particular.”