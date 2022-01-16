After 24 years at Globo, Zeca Camargo seeks reinvention in a game show on Band· Notícias da TV

Zeca Camargo will make his big debut in the Band’s prime time this Monday (17th): he runs 1001 Questions, which will air right after Faustão in the Band. This is the first game show of his 30-year television career. The presenter sees the project as a new phase of his life.

“It’s a reinvention. It’s been 30 years of television, counting from when I debuted on MTV. It’s a very wandering trajectory, from someone who never said ‘no’ to any project. In fact, if I have any quality, it’s not saying ‘no’ . In the projects, in the various things we tried. In the 24 years at Globo, we had several formats there, realities, entertainment, even dramaturgy I tried. So part of what excited me here is the opportunity to do new things”, he explained. .

1001 Questions is a game show lasting 80 minutes per episode, in which pairs (of people who sign up through Band’s website) face each other in questions and answers, agility, reasoning and strategy. The partnerships that have the best performances advance in the dispute and win cash prizes.

The program’s format took a while to be consolidated and carried forward at the station, and Camargo confesses that he was apprehensive as time went by.

“The idea was to reinvent this Zeca and find a project that was ideal. We tested it [o programa] here. It’s a matter of time, I confess that I was a little distressed and charging myself a little. ‘How did I not present anything in a year of Band?’. But that’s when things started to come together and that’s when things got round, with no leftovers,” he said of the attraction’s development process.

In 1001 Questions, Camargo will have the help of journalist Carla Bigatto, who acts as a “virtual” stage assistant. Only her voice will appear on the show, interacting with the presenter and giving explanations and comments on the game’s questions. “It’s like an Alexa [apelido de um dispositivo eletrônico de inteligência artificial] with humour, malice, sarcasm,” she says.

For Zeca Camargo, one of the advantages of being in Band and one of the reasons why he believes so much in the success of this program is the possibility of working with committed people, in whom he trusts.

“TV is a super team effort. I depend on a huge, safe, professional structure, and all this I found in Band. So doing a game show now is accepting another challenge. I’ve never done it, as I’ve never done many things, then let’s go do. [Em minha trajetória tive] Trials and errors, several successes, some detours, but we keep trying”, he says.

1001 Questions will have 65 episodes in this first season, airing Monday through Friday at 10:30 pm.