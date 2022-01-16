After all, which of Silvio’s daughters is Tiago Abravanel’s mother?

Tiago Abravanel, grandson of Silvio Santos, is one of the brothers of “BBB 22”, has already countered his aunt, Patrícia, after a homophobic speech and did not tell his grandfather that he would go to the reality show on Globo. The singer, actor and presenter is the son of one of the six daughters of the owner of SBT.

But do you know which one?

Tiago’s mother is Cíntia Abravanel, the 91-year-old communicator’s firstborn. He has six daughters. Four of them (Daniela, Patrícia, Rebeca and Renata) are the result of her marriage to Iris Abravanel. Two, Cíntia and Silvia, are from his previous marriage, with Maria Aparecida Vieira, who died in 1977 after battling cancer.

Cíntia Aparecida Vieira Abravanel is 58 years old and lost her mother at 14. Tiago was one of her three children with businessman Paulo César Corte Gomes, with whom she had a seven-year relationship.

Despite being more reclusive than her younger sisters, Cíntia also entered the artistic world, as a theater director. Dedicated to the visual arts, she has works exhibited in a mall in São Paulo and took a stand against her sister Patrícia after the comments made on the program “Vem Pra Cá”.

At the time, she made a publication on her Instagram, and published a photo in Stories in which her son, Tiago, appeared with her husband Fernando Poli, and the two were surrounded by children – nephews and cousins. “That’s a good way to talk to your kids about it…”, he wrote, about same-sex relationships.

Very connected to the theater, she already had the rights to adapt Monteiro Lobato’s works, but ended up losing them to TV Globo. In an old interview given to IstoÉ Gente magazine when she was 37 years old, Cíntia revealed she struggled with depression and said that she lost the rights to Monteiro’s works because of her father’s lack of interest.

“This is really a disease, it’s not freshness. Everything was going so well in my life and I was still unhappy,” he said of depression. “I had to take medication, but I also went for an analysis to give myself the right to make mistakes, I’m a very perfectionist.”

On her Instagram, Cíntia shares her arts and promotes her work. She changed her profile picture to a picture of her son, declaring her support for ‘Team Abrava’. Today, she uses her visibility for LGBT causes. In an interview with the website Heloisa Tolipan about her debut as a visual artist, in December, she said that she believes that the fact of being a public person needs to be used for good:

“As a public person, an Abravanel, I think I have this role, yes, to help in what I can to transform society. As the daughter of who I am, with a life also dedicated to art and education, I’m happy to have three wonderful children and an artist son, with the talent he has. We have to make good use of what life gives us, I was not born the daughter of Silvio Santos and mother of Tiago Abravanel for nothing. The good use I want to make of my art is right now to help people.”