After brother’s revolt, Marília Mendonça’s family admits hurt with Naiara Azevedo

The mother of singer Marília Mendonça, Ruth Dias, decided to speak out after her youngest son caused an uproar on social media. The young João Gustavo, 21, was outraged to learn that singer Naiara Azevedo announced the release of a song recorded with her sister.

The confusion happened because, in addition to the song being recorded in 2020 and shelved, the singer of the 50 reais hit only decided to release it now, when she entered the BBB. The accusation is that she wants to use the countrywoman’s death to promote herself.

Faced with the repercussion, Ruth decided to release a note in a family note and explained what had happened. “We are here with the mission of fulfilling Marília’s will, all the songs authorized by her in life will be released, as she wanted. What hurts us is to use the media in a strategic way to force the release, without even communicating with us. All artists, have had the respect to look for us. We were never contacted by Naiara or anyone from her team”, he said.

“The reasons for the denial were always up to Marília. And we will always respect her wishes, other songs will still be released because it was her wish. Unfortunately, we have been dealing with this kind of thing daily. conform with everything, because what we have is much bigger, we deal with the loss of our daughter, sister and mother, it is not just and exclusively about the artist Marília Mendonça”, he added.

According to Quem magazine, what irritated the family was also the fact that Marília herself regretted recording the song. According to the publication, the singer herself chose not to have her image associated with that of Naiara Azevedo anymore.

Another fact that irritated the family is that, despite having already recorded a clip with Marília, Naiara decided to make an appealing video in which the sertaneja appears on a screen and the girl stages a cry.

previous fights

This is not the first annoyance that Naiara Azevedo causes to Marília’s family. At the blonde’s wake, the singer was mostly next to the coffin and posed as a close friend, which was not true. Shortly after, in honor of the death of the queen of suffering on Domingão, commanded by Luciano Huck, the owner of the 50 reais hit knelt on stage and drew a lot of attention.