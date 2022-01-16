After contracting Covid-19, man reports having his penis shrunk by 4 cm

Virus caused severe vascular damage to the patient, who claims to have noticed the “limb” getting smaller

Experts are still trying to understand all the consequences that the coronavirus can cause in humans. In contrast, an American reported that his penis shrank about four centimeters after he contracted Covid-19 in July 2021. He also claimed that he had erectile dysfunction. The case was revealed by the British newspaper Daily Maily.

The patient, a heterosexual man in his 30s, says the case had “a profound impact on self-confidence and skills in bed.” As soon as he began to suffer from erectile dysfunction, he underwent treatment with a urologist and the condition was resolved, but he soon noticed that his member had become smaller. The case was confirmed by doctors, who reported that the condition must be permanent, due to vascular damage to the erectile tissue of the victim’s penis.

“My penis has shrunk. Before I got sick, I was above average, not huge, but definitely bigger than normal. Now I’ve lost about an inch and a half and become decidedly smaller than average.”

Dr. Charles Welliver, a urologist and director of men’s health at Albany Medical College in New York, was one of the doctors who treated the man. According to him, Covid-19 infection can cause erectile dysfunction and, in some cases, cause a shrinkage of the penis, when erectile dysfunction persists for a longer period.

A study published in the World Journal of Men’s Health by the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in July 2021 showed coronavirus-like viral particles in the perivascular erectile tissue of a patient diagnosed with Covid-19. The study showed that infection with the virus can contribute to erectile dysfunction.

*The information is from the newspaper Correio Braziliense.