After Djokovic’s new arrest, Rafael Nadal detonates the Serbian’s attitude

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal commented on Novak Djokovic’s situation after the Serb’s new detention in Australia. In a press conference this Saturday (15/1), Nadal did not soften his criticism of his rivals, even recognizing their importance in the scenario within the sport.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos Novak Djokovic, 34, is considered the best tennis player in the world. Despite this, in recent years, the athlete has put his own image at risk by getting involved in several controversies. Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images ***Djokovic-controversies-pandemic Since the beginning of the pandemic, the athlete has gained the spotlight for breaking protocols to prevent the spread of Covid-19. At the height of the pandemic, he even organized a private tournament for more than 4,000 people. He, his wife, other athletes and those involved were infected with the virus.Matthew Stockman/Getty Images ***Djokovic-controversies-pandemic On the same weekend as the tournament, the tennis player promoted a party with crowds at a nightclub in Serbia. After being criticized by both parties, Novak justified that he followed all health recommendations.Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images ***Djokovic-controversies-pandemic Due to the anti-vaccination positioning and denialism, the star came to be called Novax Djo-CovidJustin Setterfield/Getty Images ***Djokovic-controversies-pandemic To defend himself, the tennis player revealed that he believes that human beings can do whatever they want with the “power of the mind”, including turning sewage into crystal clear water or obtaining healing powers.Andy Cheung/Getty Images ***Djokovic-controversies-pandemic The Serbian’s wife, Jelena Djokovic, also shocked netizens by sharing fake news about the alleged relationship between 5G technology and Covid-19. Instagram took the post off the airInstagram / Playback ***Djokovic-controversies-pandemic Recently, Djokovic’s name has been in the sports news after obtaining “special medical permission” to enter Australia without needing to be vaccinated. There, he disputes the Grand Slam Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images ***Djokovic-controversies-pandemic The Australian government, however, did not like this permission. In addition, upon landing in the land of kangaroos, the athlete worsened the situation by not presenting all the documentation. Because of this, his visa was canceledClive Brunskill/Getty Images ***Djokovic-controversies-pandemic Novak then decided to go to court to try to stay in the country. Meanwhile, he had to wait in a refugee hotel. After getting clearance, the Australian government appealed and Djokovic had his visa canceled for the 2nd time.Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images ***Djokovic-controversies-pandemic The visa was canceled by Australian immigration minister Alex Hawke. He has stated that he wants to immediately deport the tennis star from the country. If that happens, the Serbian is out of the Australian Open.Amin Mohammad Jamali/Getty Image 0

When questioned, Nadal went straight to commenting on Djoko’s situation.

“There is no player that is more important than an event. I think it will be good if everything is cleared up soon. Everyone chooses their path. I respect Novak as a person, of course, and as an athlete, without a doubt, even if I don’t agree with what he has in these last few weeks”, said the Spaniard.

Rafa still emphasized the importance of the championship, even without its biggest winner.

“It will be a great Australian Open. With or without him. That’s my vision,” he added.

Nadal had already criticized Novak Djokovic’s positioning, saying that if the tennis player really wanted to, he would be competing.

Djoko was once again detained by after his visa was canceled by the Australian justice for the 2nd time. He returned to the hotel where he had previously stayed for the same reason. The Serbian is being barred due to the lack of proof regarding his vaccination status against Covid-19.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos (5) ***Novak-Djokovic-vaccine Anti-vaccine, tennis player Novak Djokovic was involved in controversy by obtaining “special medical permission” to enter Australia without having to be vaccinated. However, the government of the country located in Oceania did not accept the term and canceled the Serbian visa. If deported, Novak will be out of the Australian OpenTim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images ***Kelly-Slater-vaccine Known for his controversial statements regarding the pandemic, eleven-time world surfing champion Kelly Slater came out in defense of Novak Djokovic, who is also anti-vaccine. On his social media, the surfer attacked the Australians and mentioned “brainwashing by their state lords” to refer to who got the vaccine.Cliff Hawkins / Crew via Geetty Images ***Kyrie-Irving-vaccine Denialist and anti-vaccine, Kyrie Irving of the Nets is one of the great names in world sport who refuses to take the vaccine against Covid-19. That’s because the player, who has previously supported the theory that the Earth is flat, believes that there is a microchip being injected into whoever is receiving the immunization.Sarah Stier/GettyImages ***Erik-Hurtado-vaccine North American player Erik Hurtado, 30, was traded by Montreal for refusing to receive the vaccine against the disease. Erick claimed that he is not comfortable with taking the vaccine. The situation got more complicated and the club chose to negotiate the athleteGetty Images ***medicine-vaccine Surfer Gabriel Medina, who represented Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics, missed the World Surfing Championship stage for not having been vaccinated. With just over two weeks to go before the start of the world surfing circuit, to the newspaper O Globo, the athlete, however, claimed to have been vaccinated Reproduction/COB ***Pierre-Hugues-Herbert-vaccine Anti-vaccine, tennis player Pierre-Hugues Herbert preferred to give up competing at the Australian Open rather than get vaccinated. The athlete has even thought about retiring if vaccination “does not cease to be a requirement to be a tennis player”Giampiero Sposito / Contributor ***Joshua-Kimmich-vaccine Joshua Kimmich, 26, a Bayern Munich player, said he would not have the vaccine because he had “some concerns about the lack of long-term studies”. After this statement, Kimmich was heavily criticized and Bayern acted by vetoing the player from matches. Some time later, Joshua was infected and now suffers from the disease in his lungs.Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images ***Amari-Cooper-vaccine For not wearing a mask, Dallas Cowboys anti-vaccine Amari Cooper was fined $14,650 by the NFL for violating Covid-19 protocols for unvaccinated players. Later, Amari was accused of buying a fake vaccination card against Covid-19 to dribble the NFL and play againGetty Images ***michael-andrew-vaccine After declaring himself against vaccination, American swimmer Michael Andrew caused controversy for refusing to follow health protocols to contain the spread of the virus during the Tokyo Olympics. The athlete was heavily criticized and continues to be remembered for his denialist behavior.Francois Nel / Team ***Aaron-Rodgers-vaccine After declaring himself anti-vaccine and serving as an inspiration to supporters, star Aaron Rodgers lost several sponsors. At the end of 2021, inclusive, the player tested positive for Covid-19 and said at a press conference that he did not need a vaccine because from that moment on he would be “immunized”Bryan Bennett/GettyImages ***Tennys Sandgren-vaccine Like Pierre-Hugues Herbert, tennis player Tennys Sandgren also chose to forgo the Australian Open to have to get vaccinated. Declared anti-vaccine, Sandgren came out in defense of colleague Novak Djokovic on social mediaGrant Halverson / Correspondent ***Wout-weghorst-vaccine The player Wout Weghorst is not only anti-vaccination, but also denied the existence of the coronavirus. In addition, she even shared on social media the speech of an American doctor who is anti-vaccine. The controversy generated several criticisms and the athlete deleted the postDeFodi Images / Contributor 0

It arrived in the country as a medical exemption, which allowed its entry even without having taken the immunizations. However, upon arriving in the country, his visa was withheld by the authorities.

Do you want to stay on top of everything that goes on in the world of sports and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the Metropolis channel.