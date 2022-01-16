After Faustão, Band hires Cadu Alves, Globo’s standard voice

After hiring Fausto Silva, the Band hired Globo’s standard voice, known for the broadcaster’s program calls. Cadu Alves had been on the carioca station for over 10 years, and made his debut on the new channel announcing the news in the programming.

According to the website NaTelinha, Alves received an invitation from Antonio Zimmerle, former director of programming at Globo in São Paulo, hired by Band to direct the channel’s national programming in 2019.

In the call in which he made his debut on Band, Cadu announced the station’s new programs, which start from Monday (1/17). The main attraction is the new Faustão program, followed by the game show 1001 Questions, presented by Zeca Camargo.

The commercial also features the new season of MasterChef Brasil. The series Outlander, House of Cards, Vikings and Blacklist, all from Netflix, are also present.

