After kissing João Guilherme, son of Leonardo, Mariana Rios breaks the word about the actor

From what we are seeing lately on the internet, the friendship between Mariana Rios and João Guilherme it will still last a long time. Their relationship began on a trip they took to Fernando de Noronha. The reason? The singer and actress decided to praise the actor through Instagram during an interaction with fans.

An internet user made a point of asking about what Mariana Rios thought of João Guilherme. The famous wasted no time and revealed that she was super pleased to meet him in person. “João Guilherme is a grace! What a joy to meet someone so young, with a success as big as his heart.”, declared the artist.

“Feet on the ground, good head, full of plans and dreams! This boy will go far!” commented Di Ferreto’s ex. Soon after, he still left a cute comment on a photo of joão on Instagram. “What a gift you were on this trip. You are light, boy. Do not forget that”.

Mariana kisses João Guilherme

Mariana Rios took everyone by surprise in the last week when she posted a photo of her simply kissing João Guilherme. The actress put the record on her main account and gave the talk on the web: “Oh Mother! Look how João Guilherme is at the dance!!!”, she wrote. Netizens wasted no time in commenting on the matter.

