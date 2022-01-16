After renewing with Marcos Leonardo, Dracena prepares to announce 4 more signings and Rueda approves all

After announcing midfielders Ricardo Goulart and Bruno Oliveira and defender Eduardo Bauermann, Santos, through its president Andrés Rueda, revealed that on the afternoon of this Saturday (15), the club entered into an agreement to renew with Marcos Leonardo, who extended his contract until December 2026. To further improve the Santos weekend, the representative still wants to bring 4 more reinforcements to Vila Belmiro.

According to the portal Atribuna de Santos, the idea of ​​Rueda and Dracena is to bring three reinforcements that arrive to take over the title. The idea is to close with a defensive midfielder, in addition to two sides and a striker. The idea of ​​the directors is to look for these athletes on loan or players who are without clubs at the moment.

Two names that please the Santos board are right-back Fabrício Bustos and striker Emanuel Gigliotti. The Independiente wing is well regarded in the Brazilian market. What works in favor of Peixe is that the Argentine can already sign a pre-contract since his contract with the biggest champion of Libertadores ends in July. On the other hand, the Paulistas have competition from Internacional, River Plate and Atlético de Madrid.

The Argentine striker, who currently defends León-MEX, and who has had spells at clubs such as Boca Juniors and Independiente, also pleases the board and the coaching staff. The number 9 shirt has already been in Peixe’s sights on two occasions. The first of them with coach Sampaoli 2019 and then with Ariel Holan in 2021, where the negotiations did not advance because the paulistas were prohibited from hiring due to the FIFA transfer ban. Now, the high level of Santos is keeping an eye on the athlete’s situation to decide if they will really carry out a proposal or not.

While looking for more reinforcements, Peixe continues its pre-season aiming at the beginning of the Paulista Championship. Alvinegro’s debut is scheduled for the 26th of January, against Inter de Limeira, at the Limeirão stadium.