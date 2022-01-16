After truce, rain may fall again in BH this Sunday – Gerais

Waterfront of Lagoa da Pampulha has already registered rains this Sunday morning (photo: Juarez Rodrigues/EM/DA Press) After a three-day truce, rain may fall again in Belo Horizonte this Sunday (16/01). The forecast from the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), which warns of this possibility in the midst of heat that can reach 30º C. The agency also warns of a potential danger of a storm in the region of the city of Belo Horizonte.

The possibility of rain in the city increases as the day passes, according to Inmet. During the morning, the sky will be “many clouds with isolated rain showers and thunderstorms”, with light or moderate winds. In the afternoon, the sky is forecast “cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms”, now with the possibility of gusts of wind.

During the night, the sky should be of many clouds with a chance of isolated rains. The temperature should vary between 20º C and 30º C throughout the day, with a drop in temperature from 18:42, when the sun sets.

Air humidity is around 95% and 40% this Sunday in BH. The Civil Defense issued an alert for people to hydrate themselves this weekend, in the face of possible dry weather.

“The dry air mass leaves the relative humidity of the air below 30%, during the afternoon, until 6 pm on Sunday (16). Redouble your attention and hydrate yourself”, says the statement, issued last Friday. thursday (14th).