After truce, rain may fall again in BH this Sunday – Gerais

After a three-day truce, rain may fall again in Belo Horizonte this Sunday (16/01). The forecast from the National Institute of Meteorology (Inmet), which warns of this possibility in the midst of heat that can reach 30º C. The agency also warns of a potential danger of a storm in the region of the city of Belo Horizonte.
During the night, the sky should be of many clouds with a chance of isolated rains. The temperature should vary between 20º C and 30º C throughout the day, with a drop in temperature from 18:42, when the sun sets.
Air humidity is around 95% and 40% this Sunday in BH. The Civil Defense issued an alert for people to hydrate themselves this weekend, in the face of possible dry weather.
“The dry air mass leaves the relative humidity of the air below 30%, during the afternoon, until 6 pm on Sunday (16). Redouble your attention and hydrate yourself”, says the statement, issued last Friday. thursday (14th).