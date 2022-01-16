After years, Linn da Quebrada, from ‘BBB 22’, found her father again shortly before being confined

The moments that preceded the announcement of Linn da Quebrada and the confinement for “BBB 22” were intense. She made the name change official, Lina, and received her new birth certificate just before the turn of the year. Later, in 2022, the actress and singer was reunited with her father, whom she had not seen for years.

“With you, Lina and Lino. Face to face. After many, many years, more than I can remember, we finally met. 2022 really started with everything. Happy all year for us to untie”, celebrated the artist, in the website at the time.

The artist’s father even joked, in a scene shown by her on social media: “I still don’t understand, until today, how you turned from water to wine.” Linn then added: “That’s the mystery. I love you, Dad.” He replied: “Me too, daughter. May God bless and protect you, today, tomorrow and always.

A member of “Camarote” of “BBB 22”, Linn, in addition to music, excelled in dramaturgy. She played the character Natasha, in the series “Segunda Chamada”, on Globo.

Linn da Quebrada Photo: Reproduction – Internet

