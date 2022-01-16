Amazonas postpones classes and summons doctors to contain high cases

One year after experiencing the height of hospital collapse after the lack of oxygen in hospitals, Manaus faces an unprecedented high in the number of cases of covid-19, with an increase in hospitalizations.

To face the scenario and avoid a new collapse, the government of Amazonas decided to postpone the beginning of the school year in the public network and today launched an emergency public notice to hire doctors and health professionals for hospitals. In addition, major events are suspended across the state.

Secretary of Health of Amazonas, the doctor anoar Samad reinforces the request for people to be vaccinated and warns that, despite the high number of cases, there was no record of death by covid in the last 24 hours.

Manaus records an increase in the moving average of cases between January 1st and 13th. Only yesterday, there were 2,069 new confirmed cases. Until the beginning of the year, that number was no more than 20.

Bulletin shows how cases of covid-19 increased in Manaus in the last 4 months Image: Reproduction

In the state, the average of 105 new cases rose to 952 — 1,007% more. As with the second wave, between December 2020 and January 2021, the rise starts with the capital.

“We already predicted an exponential increase in cases, but not so great”, admits the secretary Samad.

No deaths in the last 24 hours

Because of the circulation of the omicron variant, health facilities are crowded with people seeking care and testing.

The high cases are already putting pressure on the occupation of beds. In the ICUs (intensive care units) exclusively for covid-19, there was a 143% increase in the number of people hospitalized, jumping from 16 to 39 – of these, 22 are not vaccinated and two took only the first dose of the vaccine.

“We will see how it behaves. We hope that this number of hospitalizations and deaths does not rise. It is important for everyone to get vaccinated. As much as in the last four days we have registered 5 thousand cases, in the last 24 hours we have not had any deaths”.

Anoar Samad, Secretary of Health for Amazonas

Emergency hiring of health professionals

Due to the scenario, the State Department of Health launched today an emergency public call notice for the temporary hiring of health professionals for a period of 30 days, with an option to extend the contract.

The vacancies are for the functions of social worker, nurse, nursing technician, pharmacist, biochemical pharmacist, physiotherapist, doctor, nutritionist and psychologist.

“With the very high transmissibility of this Ômicron variant, health professionals are also contaminating themselves a lot”, says the secretary.

Because of these departures, there is no closed number of vacancies in the public notice, and professionals will be called according to the need of the health network in the capital.

Ambulances outside the 28 de Agosto hospital in Manaus during a collapse in January 2021 Image: Carlos Madeiro/UOL

Return to school postponed by a week

Yesterday, the Intersectoral Committee to Combat Covid-19 decided to postpone the return to classes, which should only start on February 14. Before, the expected date was the 7th. The same orientation was made for private schools in the state.

The committee also decided to cancel the samba school parade, scheduled to take place at the Convention Center. In agreement with the state government, the samba schools have ceded their courts to serve as vaccination posts in the capital.

In the state, since last week, a decree has been in effect suspending large events and giving authorization only for private events of a maximum of 200 people.