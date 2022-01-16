Amazonas records 2,638 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours | amazon

THE Amazonas recorded 2,638 new cases of Covid in the last 24 hours. The update appears in this Saturday’s bulletin (15), from the Health Surveillance Foundation (FVS-AM).

There were no new deaths on Saturday. by Covid, and the number of lives lost remained at 13,856. The total number of confirmed cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 446,680.

Amazonas faces a new explosion of Covid cases. The state regressed to the orange phase, and again restricted events due to the disease.

In all, in Manaus, there is a record of 9,521 confirmed deaths due to the new coronavirus. In the interior, there are 61 municipalities with confirmed deaths so far, totaling 4,335.

In the capital, according to the prefecture, on Friday (14) there was no burial due to Covid-19.

Of the 446,680 confirmed cases in Amazonas until this Saturday, 216,024 are from Manaus (48.36%) and 230,656 from the interior of the state (51.64%).

The capital, Manaus, has 1,749 new confirmed cases. In the interior, the 33 municipalities that have new cases registered are: Iranduba (156), Coari (87), Itacoatiara (83), Caapiranga (81), Benjamin Constant (77), Rio Preto da Eva (44), Maués (43 ), Tefé (41), Beruri (39), Careiro da Várzea (30), Pauini (19), Novo Airão (17), São Paulo de Olivença (15), Careiro (14), Urucurituba (14), Itapiranga ( 13), Anamã (12), Manacapuru (12), Presidente Figueiredo (11), Barreirinha (10), Humaitá (10), Alvarães (9), Boca do Acre (8), Jutaí (8), Novo Aripuanã (8) ), Barcelos (6), Nhamundá (5), Tonantins (5), Manicoré (4), São Gabriel da Cachoeira (4), Autazes (2), Carauari (1) and Lábrea (1).

The bulletin also adds that 13,142 people diagnosed with Covid-19 are being monitored by the municipal health departments, which corresponds to 2.94% of confirmed active cases.

Manaus faces explosive increase in Covid cases

Among the confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Amazonas, hospitalized in Manaus there are 274 patients, 210 of which in clinical beds (19 in the private network and 191 in the public network), 48 in ICU (6 in the private network and 42 in the public network) and 16 in the red room.

The vaccination status of patients hospitalized with Covid-19 indicates that, of the 210 patients hospitalized in clinical beds, 158 are not vaccinated, 9 have their first dose, 36 have both doses and 7 have a booster dose; of the 48 patients in the ICU, 28 are not vaccinated, 3 received the first dose, 13 have both doses and 4 have a booster dose.

There are still 12 other hospitalized patients considered suspicious and awaiting confirmation of the diagnosis. Of these, 11 are in clinical beds (6 in the private network and 5 in the public network) and 1 is in the ICU in the public network.

The bulletin also states that there are another 46 patients hospitalized in clinical beds with Covid-19, in the public health network in the interior of the state, as informed by the Amazonas State Health Department (SES-AM).