América-MG goalkeeper will have to undergo cardiac procedure

América-MG announced, this Saturday (15), that goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli will need to undergo a heart procedure after discovering an obstruction problem in an artery. The change was detected by Coelho’s medical department in routine procedures.

The club also informed that it provided medical advice to the goalkeeper in complementary exams at a hospital in Belo Horizonte. After analyzing the case, the implantation of a catheter to unclog the artery was indicated.

“We always carry out complete examinations on athletes to ensure everyone’s health. This cardiac pathology has been diagnosed now (not being detected at any other opportunity), and therefore diagnosed in a timely manner, for its resolution. recover in the best possible way to return to activities,” the club said in a statement.

Cavichioli arrived at América in 2020 and is one of the team’s highlights in Coelho’s recent successful seasons. The 35-year-old goalkeeper renewed his contract with the club last month until December 2023. He has played 93 games for the club.

América did not inform the estimated time of recovery of the player, only stressed that the athlete will receive all the necessary support to return to activities soon.