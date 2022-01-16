América-MG goalkeeper will have to undergo heart surgery | Sport

Photo: Mourão Panda/America-MG Matheus Cavichioli will have to undergo heart surgery

The medical department of America-MG

detected, in routine exams for the 2022 season, a heart problem in the goalkeeper Matheus Cavichioli.

The club provided all the medical advice to accompany the shirt 1 in complementary exams at a private hospital in Belo Horizonte. After the analysis, the need for a cardiac procedure to implant a catheter to unclog an obstructed artery was indicated.

America’s goalkeeper since 2020, Matheus Cavichioli has stood out for his safety and contributed to the achievement of the team’s goals. At the age of 35, the archer has always had all the regular medical exams at the Club and has never had any heart problems, a fact highlighted by the medical director Cimar Eustáquio.

– We always carry out complete exams on athletes to ensure everyone’s health. This Cardiac pathology was diagnosed now (not being detected at any other opportunity), therefore, diagnosed in a timely manner, for its resolution. The important thing is for the athlete to recover in the best possible way to return to activities – he said.

Coelho’s medical department did not inform the recovery time of the players who are undergoing treatment. The Cavichioli procedure will take place next Monday (17).