Ana Furtado reacts enthusiastically after Silvio Santos is mentioned in Globo

Silvio Santos at Globo in 2022 became a reality thanks to the BBB 2022. The reason? Tiago Abravanel was one of those confirmed for the new season of the show. Grandson of the owner of SBT, he became the tool for the realization of a dream of a legion of fans of the presenter.

Silvio’s appearance on Globo’s reality show became a possibility because of the angel’s lunch. In a given moment of the pampering for the winner of the test of the angel, he receives a video of family members.

The subject came up in É De Casa, when Patrícia Poeta was shocked by the fact that athlete Paulo André Camilo left a four-month-old son to enter the most guarded house in the country.

“It’s those who when they win the test and go to see the message from the family… If they see their little boy, it’s that moment when you collapse, right”, warned.

Reporter Luiza Zveiter remembered Tiago and Silvio. “You know what I remembered? When you spoke of that moment, I remembered. Will Silvio Santos send a video to Tiago Abravanel if he wins the angel test?”, he asked. “Oh, what a great thing!”, replied Patricia.

“Oh, it’s true, because there’s the family video! The grandfather! For those who didn’t call… Because, you know, there are people who don’t know that Tiago Abravanel is Silvio Santos’ grandson!”, stated Ana Furtado.

“Will Silvio send the video?”, asked the journalist. “Ah, go!”, bet Anna. “Have you thought? It would be really cool!”, said Poet.

In the can, Ana Furtado looked at the camera and asked: “Silvio, send it! Send a video to Tiago, to his grandson… It would be amazing!”.

Tiago Abravanel is confirmed at BBB 2022

The grandson of Silvio Santos and one of the heirs of SBT, Tiago Abravanel was the penultimate confirmed in the cast of the Globo program. The broadcaster caused a huge surprise with the news.

Even with the rumors of the singer going to the most pumped house in the country, everyone was euphoric with the confirmation.

