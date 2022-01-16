Anchor who lost space at Globo, Meiry Lanunce resigns after 21 years

One of Globo’s main journalists in Pernambuco, anchor Meiry Lanunce resigned this Friday (14) after 21 years and eight months as an employee of the company. Until September 2020, she was the anchor of NE2 (equivalent to SP2) in Recife, but she was suddenly removed from her position, she stopped being a presenter and started reporting with little prominence.

According to the TV news, the decision had already been considered by her for some time, precisely because of the lack of space. It is the third casualty on Globo do Recife in just two months.

Meiry said goodbye to her colleagues in an internal email, which the column had access to. In it, the anchor talks about “courage” to reinvent herself and also thanks all her colleagues, including the director of Journalism at Globo in Pernambuco, Jô Mazzarolo, who made Meiry lose ground.

“It was all so great that it’s hard to describe each important moment. But, know: I’ll take a souvenir from each one! The girl who started working at 12/13 years old to help her mother support the house is still on the road. To TV Globo, eternal gratitude for having trained me so well. I really feel prepared for a lot of things!”, said the anchor.

Meiry Lanunce has been at Globo since 2000. She was an editor and prominent presenter, she led Bom Dia Pernambuco and NE2. In September 2020, she suddenly stopped being the starter of the presentation and didn’t get any more chances as an anchor, not even on weekends. The journalist made only local reports and without much prominence.

In recent weeks, Globo had already fired journalists Francisco José and Rodrigo Raposo from its Recife branch. José was the oldest reporter in the house and was retired by the network because of his high salary and advanced age, something that Globo has been doing with veteran names recently.

Raposo was a soccer narrator and worked on open TV and SporTV. His dismissal took place right after the holidays, which shocked him, as he said on social media. Meiry Lanunce has not yet revealed the direction of her career from now on.

Currently, Globo Nordeste is not experiencing the best audience phase. Its television news lost ground to competitors. At lunchtime, NE1 (equivalent to SP1) has lost to Record and even SBT, something that hasn’t happened often since 2009.

Watch Meiry Lanunce’s farewell:

“Hey… Long live us!!!! Beautiful moment, transformation, lightness, safety!

Thank you, Jo, for your words and support. Thank you to all the dear friends I made at this amazing company. It was all so massive that it’s hard to describe every important moment. But, know: from each one, I will take a souvenir!”

“The girl who started working at 12/13 years old to help her mother support the house is still on the road! Funny that, at 6, I didn’t even have a television at home. Watched at the neighbors’ door. THE TV Globo, eternal gratitude for having trained me so well. I really feel ready for a lot!”

“To Jô, who has always believed in me, wow!!! We’ll still have a wine to celebrate! God is wonderful, isn’t he? And it has been a partner in everything: in studies, in training, in the relationship with family and work and, above all, in this decision of mine!”

“And I ask that same God to bless each of you!!! Big hug.

We meet! Meiry Lanunce.”