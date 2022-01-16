And the 20%? Understand why São Paulo will only receive solidarity mechanism by David Neres | São Paulo

São Paulo, which trained the player in the basic categories, is entitled to 3% through FIFA’s solidarity mechanism. That is, you can receive between R$ 2.2 million and R$ 3 million, approximately.

But what about the 20% of the economic rights that São Paulo kept when they sold the boy in 2017 to Ajax, for 12 million euros (about R$ 40 million at the price at the time)?

This percentage, São Paulo negotiated with Ajax in 2020, in the Leco management, to make the sale of Antony possible. Tricolor managed to negotiate these 20% for 7 million euros (about R$ 32 million at the time).

Adding all the sale of David Neres and the solidarity mechanism, the player will give a return between R$ 74 and R$ 75 million to São Paulo.

With the striker’s income falling last season, he was sold this transfer window for a price lower than expected. Because of this, the sale of the 20% in 2020 is celebrated as a good deal at the club.

São Paulo still lives the expectation of earning with Antony. At the top of Ajax and the Brazilian national team, the boy attracts attention from major European clubs and should be traded in the mid-year window.

In the case of the attacker, however, the amount that can enter the Tricolor safes is much greater. In the sale negotiation to Ajax, in 2020, São Paulo got 20% of surplus value, that is, a percentage of what exceeds 16 million euros of a possible future sale of the player by the Dutch club.

An example: if Antony is sold to any club for 50 million euros, São Paulo will be entitled to 20% of 34 million euros, which would give something around 7 million euros.

With no prospect of a big sale of the players of the current squad, São Paulo already considers that this money from Antony can be the big breather for the serious financial crisis.

