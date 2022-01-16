Android 13 should bring four new dynamic themes

Google is still testing Android 12L, but leaks show some Android 13 development. Android Police presented a series of screenshots of a pre-release version of the operating system that show four new dynamic themes for the user to choose from.

Android 13 should expand on the color system of the previous version, giving users more options. The main feature of Android 12 was “Material You”, a complete design overhaul combined with a dynamic theming system that automatically changed UI colors depending on the wallpaper.

New dynamic themes

(Source: Android Police/Ron Amadeo/Reproduction)Source: Android Police/Ron Amadeo/Reproduction

Dynamic theme systems were named Tonal Spot, Vibrant, Expressive, and Spritz. Similar to how dynamic themes work today, all these new styles would use your wallpaper to generate a color palette.

At first glance, the themes do not seem to have few differences between them. Tonal Spot is similar to the default Material You palette. Vibrant offers more colorful background and secondary colors. Expressive offers a wide range of colors, while Spritz applies shades of gray.

Other Android 13 Features

THE Android Police revealed that Android 13 will likely have a top-to-share feature that can be used to share content between devices. However, details about the function are still pending.

In addition, the website reveals that the QR scanner is migrating to the Android 13 lock screen. The system should also have a new look for the audio output selector, a menu that allows you to choose which headset or speaker. speakers you want to play music.

In the coming weeks, other leaks may present more details about Android 13. However, all these features could change completely over the course of the operating system’s development and may not be present in the release version, which is not expected to arrive until the end of 2022.