Araraquara records new death and 486 more cases of covid-19

Araraquara recorded, this Sunday (16), 486 more positive cases of covid-19 and a new death. With this, the city reached 612 deaths from the disease, since the beginning of the pandemic.

The most recent victim of the disease in Morada do Sol is a 59-year-old woman, admitted to the public health network since January 8th.

The numbers are from the Coronavirus Contingency Committee bulletin and the new notifications represent 37.41% of 1,299 samples analyzed in public and private services.

Considering only people who sought health services with symptoms, the percentage rises to 78.47% of 353 samples, with 277 positive.

Regarding tests on people without symptoms in economic sectors, 946 tests were applied last Saturday (15), with 209 positive results.

With the new update, Araraquara reached 39,882 confirmed cases of covid-19. Of the total confirmed, 3,290 remain in quarantine, while 35,494 have left.

This Sunday, 24 samples await results.

Of the 32 hospitalized in Araraquara, eight are in the Melhado rear guard unit (Photo: Tetê Viviani/Secom)

In all, 32 patients are hospitalized in Araraquara: 26 in the ward – 21 confirmed and five suspected -, in addition to six confirmed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Of the 32 hospitalized, 24 are residents of Araraquara and eight are from other municipalities, namely Américo Brasiliense (3), Barra Bonita (1), Boa Esperança (2), Ibitinga (1) and Rincão (1).

Regarding hospitalizations in exclusive hospital services for covid-19 – public and private -, the city has an occupancy rate of 53% in the infirmary and 22% in the ICU.

Today, the São Paulo hospital has 12 inpatients, the São Francisco hospital has seven, the Melhado unit has eight and the state hospital of Américo Brasiliense (HEAB) has five.

So far, there have been 612 deaths from covid-19. The most recent victim is a 59-year-old woman with comorbidities, who had been hospitalized in the public network since January 8.