Ariadna Arantes complains about Globo’s ‘lack of consideration’ | TV & Soap Operas

Reproduction / Instagram Ariadna Arantes and Linn da Quebrada are the only trans women who participated in the “BBB”

All the participants of “BBB 22” were finally announced and Linn da Quebrada will be one of the members of the cabin group. The singer and actress is the second transgender woman to join the show, eleven years after Ariadna Arantes made history as the first. The former BBB was even upset that she was not invited by Globo to comment on the artist’s participation in reality.

Over the course of last Friday (14), the presenters of “Rede BBB” made a live program on Globoplay to comment on the announcement of the new participants. They received influencers to opine on the new cast and Ariadna complained in Stories about not being invited.

“Eleven years after my participation in ‘BBB’ and today with the entry of a trans woman I was not invited to talk about it. I’m really flopped”, wrote the makeup artist on the social network.

The former participant of “No Limite” said that for years she received questions wanting to know why, until then, she had never had a new trans woman on the reality show. That’s why she was upset that she wasn’t remembered at that moment when a transvestite enters the program. “I did find it a little inconsiderate,” he says.

“They put there [no programa do Globoplay] several people, with representation, but whoever had to be there was not there. Maybe they will invite you another day, maybe not, but very happy for sis to be there representing all of us to be able to show that we are capable and we are all equal. My champion is her, Linn da Quebrada”, continued Ariadna.

She published a photo of Linn da Quebrada on Instagram declaring her support for the singer and said that they are friends. “We’ve followed each other for a long time, we talk privately. We haven’t met in person yet, but we like each other a lot and support the same causes,” he said.