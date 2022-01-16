Ariadna ‘passes the crown’ of the reality’s first trans woman to Linn da Quebrada

Ariadna, from BBB11, gets emotional about the second trans woman -Linn da Quebrada- on the show

For 11 years, Ariadna Arantes (37) was the only trans woman to participate in the Big Brother Brazil.

So far.

Last Friday, the 14th, the official list with the cast of BBB22 and, who was confirmed in the reality was Linn da Quebrada (31).

The beautician was thrilled with the singer’s entry into the program and decided to ‘pass the crown’ to her. On her Twitter, the formerBBB11 posted: “I officially pass, 11 years later, my crown as the first trans woman in the world. BBB for my sis Linn da Quebrada”.

Then, she declared her support for her sister: “It rocks a lot and shows Brazil what we are capable of”, he said.

It didn’t take long for Linn’s adms to leave a message for Ariadna: “We know the importance of what is happening. What you meant in there – and what you mean out here – we know well. Do you want to win this program?”, we write.

Check out the post in which Ariadna passes the crown of the first trans woman of the BBB to Linn da Quebrada:

I officially pass, 11 years later, my crown as the first trans woman of the @bbb FOR MY SISTER @linndaquebrada KILLS A LOT AND SHOW BRAZIL WHAT WE ARE CAPABLE — Ariadna Arantes (@ARIADNALIVE) January 15, 2022





