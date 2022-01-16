Arthur Cabral’s numbers in Europe draw attention and player enters the sights of Palmeiras rival

The player who was not so prominent in Verdão, currently plays in Switzerland and is drawing the attention of several clubs, especially one of the rivals of Abel Ferreira’s team.

Striker Arthur Cabral, ex-Palmeiras, is having an excellent season at Basel and with that, he has been drawing the attention of some clubs, especially Verdão’s main rival, Corinthians. According to GE, the Alvinegro team that sounded out Cavani and Diego Costa is now keeping an eye on Arthur.

In the current season, the striker scored 27 goals in 31 games, valuing himself and further consecrating the good phase he is experiencing. Despite the high value for the player, Corinthians is counting on the help of sponsorship from Taunsa, which aims to invest in a number 9 shirt to add even more to the team commanded by Sylvinho.

However, the competition for the Parque São Jorge side will not be easy, the player’s good numbers made him draw the attention of teams in Europe, such as Zenit, from Russia and Wolfsburg, from Germany. However, with a view to a possible call-up for the World Cup, returning to Brazil is indeed something that pleases the player. To get an idea of ​​the phase that Arthur is living, in 2021 he was the ninth player with the most goals in the world, with 39 scored.

Revealed by Ceará in 2015, the athlete stayed at Vozão until 2018, where he sent 29 balls into the net in 81 matches. In addition to Palmeiras, at the time the player caught the attention of several teams, but he opted for Verdão in 2019, with a contract until the end of 2023. Arthur ended up not having many opportunities, he played only six matches and scored only once. In the same year, he was loaned to the current team, with a clause in the contract that if he reached the mark of 12 goals, the Swiss club’s staff would have to exercise the definitive purchase of the athlete. The deal was closed for 4.4 million euros, around R$26.9 million at the time.