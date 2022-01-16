Asian woman dies after being pushed and falling before train in NY

A woman died this Saturday morning (15/1) after being pushed in front of a subway train at Times Square station in New York, in the United States. The information is from The New York Times newspaper.

According to police, the victim was on the platform around 9:30 am, waiting for the subway. As a train arrived at the station, the woman was pushed towards the tracks and hit by the vehicle. She died on the spot.

The name of the woman, who was Asian, was not immediately released. It was unclear whether she was attacked because of her race or ethnicity.

Soon afterward, police arrested a man they said may be homeless. A second suspect was also questioned in the morning.

security concerns

The murder is at the heart of several issues that have raised concerns among some New Yorkers about subway safety since the start of the pandemic. That came after state and city officials this month announced changes to the way police would operate the transit system and work with the homeless, aimed at attracting more commuters.

Governor Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams said the more than 2,000 police officers assigned to patrol the system will conduct more regular sweeps of subway and train platforms as they try to alleviate widespread crime concerns.

Elected officials said Saturday’s death of the woman highlighted the importance of a more comprehensive approach to security and homelessness issues in the metro system.

“We need to implement better policies to protect New Yorkers who use public transportation and provide people with the proper help they need – mental and social services,” Rep. Grace Meng wrote on Twitter after the crime.

New York Case happened in New York Woman dies after being pushed in front of subway in NY Woman dies after being pushed in front of subway train in USJeenah Moon/The New York Times Night traffic nearby Times square, New York, Midtown, Manhattan The subway station is at Times SaquareiStock 0

measurements

The state plans to develop small teams of social workers and medical professionals to provide services on the streets and on the subways. Officials said transit agents would make referrals to teams, with the aim of better meeting the needs of people on the street or with mental illness.

However, transit officials stressed that serious crime in the system is at its lowest level in decades. On the other hand, the number of passengers was also much lower and the rate of various crimes per million passengers has increased since 2019.

High-profile attacks during the pandemic against Asian New Yorkers, along with other episodes such as beatings, stabbings and pushing people onto the tracks, have also generated a flurry of news about violence that transit officials say has fueled fears.

Three murders were recorded in 2019 in the system. The number doubled to six in 2020. And in 2021, through November, another six murders were reported.