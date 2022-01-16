Asian woman dies after being pushed onto subway tracks in New York

A 40-year-old woman died after being hit by a train on the New York subway on Saturday (15). According to authorities, Asian Michelle Alyssa Go was pushed onto the tracks by a man, identified as Simon Martial, 61.

After throwing the woman against the train, the suspect fled. However, a short time later, he turned himself in to the police. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to authorities.

In testimony, another woman told police that the man approached her minutes before pushing the other victim. “She felt he was about to push her onto the train. As she walks away, she witnesses the crime where he pushes the other victim in front of the train.”

According to police, Martial has a criminal record and is on parole. He has two conviction sentences, including one for attempted robbery for which his probation had recently ended. The police also pointed out that the man has mental problems.

