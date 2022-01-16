ASUS and Gigabyte confirm GeForce RTX 3070 Ti with 16GB

GPUs have been listed on the Eurasian Economic Commission

New models of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB appeared on the list of products approved by the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). The news video cards are from companies Gigabyte and ASUS. the own gigabyte already had others RTX 3070 Ti with 16 GB approved in December last year.

RTX 3070 Ti doubles the amount of memory

The current version of GeForce RTX 3070 Ti It has 8 GB of GDDR6 memory. The new model of RTX 3070 Ti, with twice the amount of memory and using the technology GDDR6X. The number of CUDA Colors will be kept at 6144, as will the memory speed of 19 Gbps. As expected, the increase in memory will also lead to an increase in power consumption. see the plates registered in EEC.



GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB from Gigabyte and Asus at EEC. Source: Playback/Videocardz.

It was speculated that these models with 16 GB were released on January 11th. No rumors emerged justifying the postponement of the new video cards gives Nvidia. If the manufacturer on the green side does not explain the reason, the blame will fall on the shortage of chips (after all, it is to blame for everything along with the miners it’s mining toys ).



Gigabyte updates models in the new list

In December 2021, we published the list of new Gigabyte GPUs subjected to EEC. Last month’s list already showed the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16GB and also the RTX 3080 with 12 GB. This time, the manufacturer’s list only updated some models. in the case of RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB The gigabyte bring the line version Stealth.

The big news are the models of the Asus: the manufacturer presented its own versions of the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti 16GB and gives RTX 3080 12 GB.

It is not known when these new GPUs will be released. Rumors indicate that the Nvidia will launch the RTX 3090 Ti on the 27th of January. The date could also be the end of the embargo on new models from RTX 3070 Ti 16 GB and RTX 3080 12 GB for partner companies, leaving the GPUs without Founders Edition.

View current model specifications RTX 3070 Ti:

prices

Price at launch U$ 599.00

GPU Specifications

Memories Specifications

General features

design

Resources

extras

