At ‘Caldeirão’, celebrities cheer with the number 13 and associate the campaign for Lula | Television

Ana Hikari and Gil do Vigor. Internet reproduction
Published 01/16/2022 09:39 | Updated 01/16/2022 10:43
Rio – The final of the “Has it or hasn’t it?”, from “Caldeirão”, had a great impact on social networks this Saturday (15). At the time, the “As Five” team needed 13 points to reach the top prize in the attraction and that made the actress Ana Hikari shout “it’s 13” with great excitement. Upon realizing the reference, Gil do Vigor also got excited and led a chorus with the other artists.
The taste with which @_anahikari says “É 13 Brasil” and the others understand. Let them know who they are! pic.twitter.com/PBeyn3dIwa
— BCharts #BBB22 (@bchartsnet) January 15, 2022
Netizens immediately made reference to the presidential candidate Lula, since 13 is his campaign number. Ana Hikari even made a joke on social media, where she shared the video. “I will use this video until October!”, she said in the post’s caption.
I will be using this video until October!!!
lol
— Ana Hikari (@_anahikari) January 15, 2022
Gil dos Vigor also commented on the event on his Twitter account. “Yoohhh!! That’s about it. It’s about looking at yourself and knowing the joy of screaming IT’S THIRTEEN!!!”, he said.
Yesssss!! That’s about it. It’s about looking at yourself and knowing the joy of screaming IT’S THREE!!!
— GIL DO VIGOR (@GilDoVigor) January 15, 2022
The web wasted no time and tried to make several memes with “As Fives”.
It’s 13!!!
THE FIVE IN THE CALDEIRÃO pic.twitter.com/I5ghc2tCSb
— Portal As Five (@PortalAsFive) January 15, 2022
# Lula13 pic.twitter.com/eycmTxr1CB
— Gabriel Farat (@Gabriel Farat) January 16, 2022
I loved the look, ana
THE FIVE IN THE CALDEIRÃO pic.twitter.com/3SBeGkOjZ0
— tha (@dropsoftaylor) January 15, 2022