At ‘Caldeirão’, celebrities cheer with the number 13 and associate the campaign for Lula | Television



Ana Hikari and Gil do Vigor. – Internet Playback

Ana Hikari and Gil do Vigor. Internet reproduction

Published 01/16/2022 09:39 | Updated 01/16/2022 10:43

Rio – The final of the “Has it or hasn’t it?”, from “Caldeirão”, had a great impact on social networks this Saturday (15). At the time, the “As Five” team needed 13 points to reach the top prize in the attraction and that made the actress Ana Hikari shout “it’s 13” with great excitement. Upon realizing the reference, Gil do Vigor also got excited and led a chorus with the other artists.

The taste with which @_anahikari says “É 13 Brasil” and the others understand. Let them know who they are! pic.twitter.com/PBeyn3dIwa — BCharts #BBB22 (@bchartsnet) January 15, 2022

Netizens immediately made reference to the presidential candidate Lula, since 13 is his campaign number. Ana Hikari even made a joke on social media, where she shared the video. “I will use this video until October!”, she said in the post’s caption.